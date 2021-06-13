Texas isn’t waiting for Biden to Act: Gov. Greg Abbott Says Texas Will Build A Wall Because Biden’s Border Crisis ‘Is No Laughing Matter’; Abbott is also Going to Start Jailing Border Crossers in Texas, and related stories
Gov. Greg Abbott Says Texas Will Build A Wall Because Biden’s Border Crisis ‘Is No Laughing Matter’:. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vowed that his state would begin constructing a border wall to curb President Joe Biden’s raging border crisis and surges in illegal contraband. Abbott made the announcement during a...cnmnewz.com