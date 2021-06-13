Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas isn’t waiting for Biden to Act: Gov. Greg Abbott Says Texas Will Build A Wall Because Biden’s Border Crisis ‘Is No Laughing Matter’; Abbott is also Going to Start Jailing Border Crossers in Texas, and related stories

By admin
cnmnewz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott Says Texas Will Build A Wall Because Biden’s Border Crisis ‘Is No Laughing Matter’:. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vowed that his state would begin constructing a border wall to curb President Joe Biden’s raging border crisis and surges in illegal contraband. Abbott made the announcement during a...

cnmnewz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Border Security#Republican#Fox News#Operation Lone Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Texas Staterecordstar.com

South Texas border lawmakers respond to Gov. Abbotts border wall agenda

Op-Ed by Senator César J. Blanco (El Paso), Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa (McAllen), and Senator Judith Zaffirini (Laredo). Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently held a press conference to announce his plans for the State of Texas to build a physical border wall with state taxpayer dollars. He also indicated a new approach to charge immigrants and asylum seekers with state crimes to create a criminal record and jail them. At the press conference, Governor Abbott was surrounded by lawmakers from various parts of the state, but not a single lawmaker who joined him represents a border community.
Texas Stateaudacy.com

Governor Abbott: Texas will build a border wall

Governor Greg Abbott says a wall is coming along the border with Mexico. Wednesday, Governor Abbott authorized $250 million dollars for construction of a border wall. Abbott says they will hire a program manager to run the project and is asking for donations. He has also sent a letter to...
Texas StateOzona Stockman

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott heads for the border

The Texas Legislature has gone home, and Gov. Greg Abbott — who’ll be seeking reelection next year — has returned to the top concern of the state’s Republican voters: immigration and border security. The subject is familiar, and you might’ve heard this part of his pitch before: Abbott says he’s gonna build a wall. He also said state troopers, who’ve been dispatched to the border for years but…
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Set to Visit Border Before Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has increased pressure on Vice President Kamala Harris as he announced he will visit the U.S.-Mexico border later in June. Trump, who made building a wall to combat immigration one of his key presidential campaign promises, said he would visit "our nation's decimated southern border" with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 30.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Editorial: Now Texas Gov. Abbott wants to build a border wall. No, really, stop laughing

One of the first actions President Biden took when he entered office nearly six months ago was to halt construction of his predecessor’s planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a project as inane in its reasoning as in its scope. Now Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has donned former President Trump’s mantle of foolishness and announced that if the Biden administration won’t build the wall, well, dagnabit, Texas will! (No, not his actual words.)
Nebraska Statesmartzune.com

Texas Border Crossers in for Nasty Surprise from Nebraska

Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has had enough of illegal immigrants flooding into his state and he’s about to take major action. Ricketts plans to send over two dozen Nebraska State Patrol Officers to Del Rio, Texas, to assist officers with the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. “Nebraska is stepping...