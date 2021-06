Since Chris Ballard arrived in Indianapolis in 2017, the Colts have undergone a drastic shift in philosophy on the field, in the locker room, and managing the balance sheet. His predecessor Ryan Grigson came in with a win-now mentality, looking to capitalize on Andrew Luck’s rookie contract and ease the pain of moving on from Peyton Manning — who Colts fans adore to this day. Ballard preached patience and warned that buying culture is impossible and that without it the franchise has no future.