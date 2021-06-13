Cancel
Makeup by Mario Raspberry Soft Pop Blush Stick Review & Swatches

temptalia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMakeup by Mario Raspberry Soft Pop Blush Stick ($28.00 for 0.37 oz.) is a deep, reddened plum with subtle, cool undertones and a dewy finish. It appeared more pigmented when initially applied to bare skin, but it was quick to sheer out as the texture was more emollient and spreadable, so it resulted in semi-sheer to medium coverage in one layer. The pigmentation could be built up to more semi-opaque coverage with a second layer, as marketed. I also felt like it looked less plum and more pinkish when applied and sheered out on my skin tone, which isn’t a pro/con but a note.

www.temptalia.com
#Raspberry#Typos
Pat McGrath Lovestruck Divine Blush Review & Swatches

Pat McGrath Lovestruck Divine Blush ($38.00 for 0.34 oz.) is a deep pink with subtle, warm undertones and a semi-matte finish. It had medium, buildable pigmentation, which made it one of the more buildable shades in the range–and thus, closer to the brand’s marketing of the formula. It did not feel like I had to pile it on to get more opacity, and I didn’t have to use the world’s lightest touch to achieve sheerer coverage, though I had the best (and most consistent!) results using a fan brush for a sheerer effect on my skin tone.
Bite Beauty Coconut Rum Daycation Whipped Blush Review & Swatches

Bite Beauty Coconut Rum Daycation Whipped Blush ($32.00 for 0.33 oz.) is a light brown with warmer undertones and a pearly sheen. It had the finest pearl within the range, so it was easier to work with than others in the line, though it was still a drier formula that did not like to diffuse and blend out.
Chanel Glow & Dream Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colours Reviews & Swatches

Chanel Glow (114) Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour ($40.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a darker, reddened-plum with subtle, warm undertones and a luminous finish. It had semi-opaque pigmentation that was slightly buildable but was never fully opaque on me. The lipstick had a moderately emollient consistency that was lightweight, comfortable...
Fresh Faced Glowy Summer Makeup | New Cream Blushes Reveal!

Mark your calendars for The Silk Tone Cream Blush drop!!. at Dominique Cosmetics website: https://bit.ly/3imaEkF. Get ready for the newest launch from Dominique Cosmetics!! I’m so excited to share with you my budge-proof daily summer makeup! Perfect for protecting you from the sun and staying on during those hot summer days! The new Silk Tone Cream blush is a buildable formula in 3 all-inclusive shades that will match every skin type, make sure to stick around and see them in action! :)
Lethal Cosmetics Memento Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Lethal Cosmetics Memento 6-Pan Eyeshadow Palette ($27.00 for 0.34 oz.) includes six new eyeshadows, which are part of the brand’s single range, so each can be purchased individually ($6 to $7 each) or as a pre-made palette (as shown here). Two shimmers were fantastic, while the mattes were a little sheer or powdery, and one shimmer was better applied with a fingertip.
Lethal Cosmetics Rites Side FX Gel Liners Reviews & Swatches

Lethal Cosmetics BPM Side FX Gel Liner ($15.50 for 0.17 oz.) is a bright, medium-dark pink with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. It was richly pigmented with a smooth, lightly creamy texture that was lightweight, thin (but not streaky), and easy to maneuver with using a brush as eyeliner or as an eyeshadow base. It stayed on well for ten hours before fading slightly.
Terra Moons Metallic Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches (Part 3 of 4)

Terra Moons Stormy Shimmer Eyeshadow ($6.00 for 0.05 oz.) has a blackened blue base with brighter, more contrasting blue-teal shimmer that gave it a smooth, pearly sheen. It was richly pigmented with a soft, lightly emollient texture that was thin (but not in a bad way, as it wasn’t powdery or dry!) that had exceptional adhesion to bare skin. It stayed on nicely for eight and a half hours before fading visibly.
Natasha Denona Darya Puff Paint Blush Serum Review & Swatches

Natasha Denona Darya Puff Paint Liquid Blush Serum ($22.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a light-medium, pink-coral with moderate, warm undertones and a natural finish. It wasn’t quite dewy, but it had a hydrated, natural sheen that wasn’t tacky and fairly transfer-resistant (but not transfer-proof!). It had semi-sheer to medium, buildable...
Dewy Blush Hybrids

Drunk Elephant is introducing blush with the release of the O-Bloos Rosi Drops, which takes the form of a versatile liquid blush that can be used on its own or mixed with other products. The product is beneficial for creating a rosy flush on the cheeks and like the rest of the brand's products, it is infused with skin-caring ingredients. Notably, Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson told Refinery29 that "O-Bloos has the same skin-care base as D-Bronzi, our Marula oil and peptide blend, just with a different color payoff. Instead of bronzer, it's blush — more of a glowy, pinky-peachy situation."
Pat McGrath Cherish Divine Blush

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Pat McGrath Cherish Divine Blush ($38.00 for 0.34 oz.) is a bright, medium-dark pink with subtle, cool undertones and a semi-matte finish. It was richly pigmented with near opaque coverage in a single layer, so I'd recommend using a very light hand when working with it to achieve the sheer coverage mentioned by the brand (the formula was supposed to be buildable).
Makeup by Mario Opal Soft Glow Highlighter

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Makeup by Mario Opal Soft Glow Highlighter ($28.00 for 0.16 oz.) is a pale white with subtle warmth coming through paired with a sparkling, metallic sheen. It had larger, more visible sparkle compared to most shades in the highlighter range, so for those who prefer a smoother, shinier finish, it may be too sparkly.
Lisa Eldridge Pink Soap Enlivening Blush Review & Swatches

Lisa Eldridge Pink Soap Enlivening Blush ($34.00 for 0.5 oz.) is a medium pink with muted, warm undertones and a natural finish. It looked like just-hydrated skin–slight sheen but not wet or glossy–when it dried down. It had sheer, buildable pigmentation, as marketed, when working with a very small amount (that was as recommended by the brand). The texture was smooth, lightweight, and creamy with more density/thickness and less wateriness compared to the other shade I tried in the range.
Lisa Eldridge Crystal Nebula Elevated Glow Highlighter Review & Swatches

Lisa Eldridge Crystal Nebula Elevated Glow Highlighter ($38.00 for 0.43 oz.) is a light, yellowy gold with fine, lighter pearl and a soft, luminous sheen. It imparted a glowing, almost wet-like shine to my skin that wasn’t overtly shimmery but was more intense than a lot of other liquid highlighters on the market (which are often very sheer and lower in pearl).
Cream Blushes Are The 1 Thing Your Makeup Collection Is Missing

Blush is a must. I didn’t always feel this way, but now, it’s true. Whether you like dousing yourself in the product or just want to brighten your face a bit, a bit of rouge goes a long way. And, throughout my experience over the years, there is nothing better than an affordable cream blush to achieve your makeup goals and give your face some glowy color. You don’t even need to spend over $20 to get the must-have product.
Vitamin-Infused Cream Blushes

Tata Harper's new Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush products share the benefits of skincare with the color payoff of cosmetics, thanks to a formula that's made with a blend of seven oils to support regeneration, smoothing and neutralizing free radicals. Available in shades like Spicy, Lovely and Peachy, the skin-caring blush colors offer sheer, weightless coverage with a creamy formula made with minimal ingredients.
Lethal Cosmetics Flare Pressed Highlighter Review & Swatches

Lethal Cosmetics Flare Magnetic Pressed Highlighter ($18.00 for 0.18 oz.) is a light-medium copper with warm, reddish-brown undertones and a luminous sheen. It appeared more metallic when initially swatched, but applied and blended out on my cheeks, it was a softer glow that never emphasized my skin’s natural texture. It...
The 10 Best Tinted Mineral Sunscreens for Your Face

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you think all mineral sunscreens leave a white cast on skin, you're (mostly) mistaken. Sunscreen technology is now lightyears ahead, and there are many physical formulas that offer UVA/UVB protection without making you look like Casper no matter your skin tone.
POPSUGAR

The "Inner-Corner Pop" Eye-Makeup Trend Is Taking Over Social Media This Summer

Creating a flawless, symmetrical wing is not an easy task — let alone a graphic-eyeliner masterpiece. Since so many of the latest makeup trends involve an eyeliner look of some sort, it can be hard to get in on the action — but not anymore. The "inner-corner pop" eye-makeup trend is making a big splash for summer 2021, and it's surprisingly easy to do with little to no makeup skills to speak of.
YSL Rouge Mirage & Conflicting Crimson Slim Matte Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

YSL Rouge Mirage (26) Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick ($39.00 for 0.08 oz.) is a rich, deeper red with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had opaque color coverage in a single layer, which applied evenly to my lips and didn’t emphasize my lip texture. The consistency was lightweight, smooth, and more velvety in its glide, rather than emollient, so it never tugged during application but stayed on particularly well. This shade lasted well for over seven hours, left a stain behind, and was non-drying to wear.
Quintessence (Light) + Singles (Matte/Color) | Sydney Grace Eyeshadows

This grouping is designed to pair with Sydney Grace Quintessence (Light) Eyeshadow Palette ($40.00 for 0.76 oz.) and features these shades: Sea Foam, Perfect Storm, Regal, and Haven. My look ideas are centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that you’ll incorporate brow bone and transition shades that work for your coloring.