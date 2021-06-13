Makeup by Mario Raspberry Soft Pop Blush Stick Review & Swatches

Makeup by Mario Raspberry Soft Pop Blush Stick ($28.00 for 0.37 oz.) is a deep, reddened plum with subtle, cool undertones and a dewy finish. It appeared more pigmented when initially applied to bare skin, but it was quick to sheer out as the texture was more emollient and spreadable, so it resulted in semi-sheer to medium coverage in one layer. The pigmentation could be built up to more semi-opaque coverage with a second layer, as marketed. I also felt like it looked less plum and more pinkish when applied and sheered out on my skin tone, which isn’t a pro/con but a note.