Riley homers, Smyly wins on birthday, Braves top Marlins 6-4

Santa Maria Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs, Drew Smyly allowed two runs over five innings on his 32nd birthday and the Atlanta Braves snapped a four-game slide by beating the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Sunday. Riley reached base five times, going 3 for 3 with a...

santamariatimes.com
