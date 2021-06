Even before the release of the sequel trilogy, Star Wars fans were divided between the prequel and original trilogies. There was always debate to be had about which was better, and this was exacerbated with the release of the last three movies. Now, aside from public reception, there are undeniable wins and losses within each film, yet it is often the move from The Force Awakens to The Last Jedi, The Last Jedi to The Rise of Skywalker, or the connections of the trilogy as a whole that receive the most criticism. This is something many AC fans may note, too, when going from Assassin's Creed Odyssey to Assassin's Creed Valhalla.