Harry Potter’s Evanna Lynch Shares One Half-Blood Prince Scene She’s ‘Really Sad’ Didn’t Make It Into The Film

One beloved Harry Potter star would be totally down to return for another film. Tom Felton, Draco Malfoy for all the series fans out there, talked to People about life on the other side of the massive franchise. It turns out he looks back on the experience very fondly. Felton talks to the other young actors that he shared so much time with occasionally. It feels like not that much time has been lost to the stars as they head into the 20-year anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. (Where does the time go?) But, yeah, if Warner Bros. came calling, Felton would be right there with his hair dyed platinum blonde again to give his best as the childhood rival of The Boy Who Lived. The question of an HBO Max TV series has been broached numerous times by both fans and executives at the company. So, it’s more a case of when than if it will happen.