Not sure about season 2 of Tokyo Ravens? Is the forthcoming season terminated? We have got some updates based on the facts and the Future of the Next Season. For many popular anime series, fans have to wait a lot for its sequel. In the same queue, Tokyo Ravens stands. No updates of its next seasons are there, whether it is terminated or it will be continued. We have compiled some facts to decide the future of subsequent seasons. It got 7.5 ratings on IMDb with the good fan-favorite base.