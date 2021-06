“Well, the game has been set for our own future for over 300 years, and the constellations are the last group of space explorers of this kind,” says Howard. “It’s like NASA meeting Indiana Jones. Temporary Gentlemen’s Federation, A group of people still looking for an answer. There are many factions in the game, but that is the main faction you participate in.It’s kind of like Skyrim There is a structure of the game, where you want to be, and the different factions you can join, and you can actually pave the way for yourself. “