Why Trisha Paytas Was YouTube’s Most Disliked Personality This Week

By Jemima McEvoy
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After years of headline-making scandals, long-time YouTube provocateur Trisha Paytas' departure from one of the platform’s most popular podcasts landed the non-binary internet celebrity at the top of YouTube’s most disliked creators over the past week. Key Facts. Paytas, who has over 8 million subscribers across their four YouTube channels,...

www.forbes.com
