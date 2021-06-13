Why Trisha Paytas Was YouTube’s Most Disliked Personality This Week

I can’t remember when I started watching Frenemies. We don’t discover things anymore. Things are just quietly planted in our line of sight, where one day, maybe, we bite. I was probably trying to get a handle on some YouTuber saga. Trisha Paytas, anti-star of that world, and h3h3Productions’ Ethan Klein, despite the whirlwind of drama that seems to follow them, are good at calling content creators to the floor for their shit at a time when it seems that the growth of the field has outstripped its ability to regulate itself. The twin sagas of the James Charles and David Dobrik Vlog Squad allegations this year seem to suggest there is too much money, access, and power on the table for accountability to be an industry priority. It seems there is much you can get away with when you present a likable facade. The frenemies are not necessarily likable. They’re risible but also unafraid to have terrible, discomfiting, and important conversations, and prone to cut up on basically anyone, including each other.