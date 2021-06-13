Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. has administered 309.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBQi4_0aTDXfwd00

The United States had administered 309,322,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 374,398,105 doses in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures were up from the 308,112,728 doses of vaccine that the CDC said had been administered as of Saturday, out of 374,397,205 doses delivered.

The agency said 173,840,483 people in the United States had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 143,921,222 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech (PFE.N)/(22UAy.DE) as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S#Mln#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Moderna Inc#Pfizer Inc Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
Related
TravelEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Moderna Says Vaccine is 100 Percent Effective in Teens — Will Seek FDA Okay in Early June, U.S. Advises Against Travel to Japan as Olympics Near, Less Than 1 Percent of Vaccinated Have Still Gotten COVID-19, Vaccines May Not Work as Well in Immunocompromised

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 6:32 p.m. on May 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 167,474,146 (up from 167,045,252 Monday) Total deaths worldwide: 3,476,961 (up from 3,467,796 Monday) Total...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Club 93.7

CDC Warns Of Possible Side Effects From Second Vaccine Dose

The Center For Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning for young teens and adolescents following the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine which has shown in some rare instances to cause inflammation around the heart, myocarditis. Jeeez, if people didn't have already vaccine hesitancy, they will after reading...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says This Is How Your COVID Vaccine Will Be Different Next Year

Vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had a successful run over the last few months. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 136 million people in the U.S. have already been fully vaccinated against COVID. Still, however, there's concern over emerging variants, with five variants of concern already circulating in the U.S. that experts are worried could be more transmissible and more likely to evade current vaccines. Luckily, vaccine manufacturers have been working to find new ways to fight these variants, and any others that may emerge down the line. In fact, Moderna just announced a big change to its vaccine to do just that—and it could affect your COVID vaccination in 2022.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Do I need a vaccine if I've already had COVID-19?

The Centers for Disease Control announced that in most cases, vaccinated adults in the U.S. could start going without masks, even indoors—a long-awaited benchmark to signal a return to a more normal life. But many people still have lingering questions about the COVID-19 vaccines and whether or not they're needed, especially if you've already had COVID-19.
Industrynewslanes.com

High Hopes for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid Vaccine Have Fizzled in the U.S.

But manufacturing problems at a factory in Baltimore run by Emergent BioSolutions, Johnson & Johnson’s subcontractor, have had serious consequences for the vaccine. Because of a major production mishap that resulted in a two-month shutdown in operations, Johnson & Johnson has essentially been forced to sit out the brunt of the pandemic in the United States while Pfizer and Moderna, the other federally authorized vaccine makers, provided almost all the nation’s vaccine stock.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Expert Issues New COVID Warning For All Americans

This week, the CDC recently deemed the Delta variant, first identified in India, a "variant of concern," revealing that it is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19. Many experts—including Dr. Anthony Fauci and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb—worry that it has the potential to provoke a new COVID surge, after months of declining infections, hospitalizations and deaths. F. Perry Wilson, MD, Yale Medicine physician and researcher at Yale School of Medicine, explains why he too is concerned about B.1.617.2. Read on to hear what he has to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says If You Notice This Delayed Vaccine Side Effect, Report It

Anyone 12 years or older can now get vaccinated against COVID in the U.S. Following a successful run in adults and promising results from clinical trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the emergency-use authorization of Pfizer's vaccine to kids between 12 and 15 on May 10. But while the vast majority of these vaccinations have gone on without a hitch, there have been some rare but serious complications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently identified two forms of heart inflammation occurring in young adults after vaccination: myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart. Now that the agency has found more than 300 cases of heart inflammation, it's warning people to be on the lookout for signs of this delayed vaccine side effect.
Worlddeseret.com

Israel has found a possible link between Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis

Israel’s Health Ministry said Tuesday it had found a small number of heart inflammation cases among young men who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reports. Israel’s Health Ministry said the inflammation cases (called myocarditis) “were likely linked to their vaccination,” according to Reuters. Per The Hill, the health ministry...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Is Now Investigating This New Delayed COVID Vaccine Side Effect

As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues, newly reported cases of the virus are continuing to drop across the U.S. Now, just weeks after the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was approved for use in patients between the ages of 12 and 16, 49.2 percent of the total national population has received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But after a small number of reported cases, the CDC is now investigating a new delayed side effect from the COVID vaccine that's particularly affecting one group of people. Read on to see what the infectious disease agency is looking into.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 5 States Are Now Seeing COVID Spikes

Another week has brought new data showing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is largely headed in the right direction. COVID cases dropped to their lowest levels since last June, and 49 percent of the entire U.S. population has received at least one dose of vaccine, CNBC reported on May 23. But some areas are on a different trajectory, including five states currently seeing COVID spikes, according to data from The Washington Post.
Healthtechstartups.com

Evidence grows stronger that Covid vaccine is linked to heart issue called myocarditis, especially in young adults; CDC says

On June 10, we wrote about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when the agency announced it was holding an ’emergency meeting” after hundreds suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The meeting, which does not include all the details, is scheduled for tomorrow June 18, 2021, between 11 AM – 5 PM EST.
Public HealthPosted by
Syracuse.com

Covid update: CDC expects Delta variant to be dominant in US

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The delta variant, first detected in India, has become dominant in Britain. “As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to...