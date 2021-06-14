Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Nicaragua detains four more opposition figures

By INTI OCON
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvzvI_0aTDXWwy00
Riot police stand guard outside the house of Cristiana Chamorro, former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation and pre-presidential candidate, in Managua. Police Sunday said they arrested four more opposition figures /AFP

Nicaraguan police said Sunday that they had detained four more opposition figures in a roundup ahead of November presidential elections in which four would-be challengers of long-serving leader Daniel Ortega have already been held.

Those arrested Sunday were top figures of the Unamos opposition party -- its president Suyen Barahona Cuan, vice-president Hugo Torres, ex-guerilla Dora Maria Tellez and Ana Margarita Vigil Guardian, a police statement said.

It said the four were being investigated for "acts that undermine independence, sovereignty and self-determination, (and) inciting foreign interference in internal affairs," among other crimes.

Unamos, formerly known as the Sandinista Renewal Movement (MRS), is made up largely of dissidents who split from Ortega's Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) because they disagreed with his leadership.

The charges stem from a law initiated by Ortega's government and approved by parliament in December to defend Nicaragua's "sovereignty," which has been criticized by opponents and rights bodies as a means of freezing out challengers.

Julie Chung, the top US diplomat for Latin America, called the arrests "arbitrary" and denounced Ortega's "campaign of terror" in a tweet.

"OAS (Organization of American States) members must send a clear signal this week: enough repression. The region cannot stand by and wait to see who is next," she added.

Among the latest detainees, Tellez, 65, has in recent years been a vocal critic of Ortega, a former comrade-in-arms.

They fought together as guerillas against the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza in the 1970s, and she later served as his health minister in the 1980s, before leaving in 1995 to co-found the MRS.

She was fiercely critical of the Ortega's government clampdown on demonstrations that started in 2018 to demand his resignation, which according to rights groups claimed at least 328 lives.

Ortega governed Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, returned to power in 2007 and has won two successive reelections since then.

Now 75, he is accused by the opposition and NGOs of increasing authoritarianism.

Ortega is widely expected to seek a fourth term in November elections, though he has not said so.

Since the beginning of the month, his forces have arrested about a dozen opposition figures, including four would-be presidential candidates, eliciting international condemnation and fresh US sanctions against Ortega allies.

Last month, Nicaragua's legislature appointed a majority of governing party-aligned magistrates to the election body that will oversee the vote.

It has since disqualified two parties from participating.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Detains#Legislature#Nicaraguan#Fsln#Oas#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
Americasdnyuz.com

Enrique Bolaños, Former President of Nicaragua, Dies at 93

Enrique Bolaños, the former Nicaraguan president who saw his predecessor convicted of corruption and drove economic development during a brief period of democratic transition, died on June 14 at his home in Masaya, Nicaragua. He was 93. His death was confirmed by his son Enrique Bolaños Abaunza, who said his...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

Nicaraguan government pursues NGO in widening crackdown

MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- Nicaraguan authorities ordered the capture of a former education minister and a businessman Thursday as the government's crackdown continued to expand beyond leaders of the political opposition. The Attorney General's Office said in a statement that arrest orders were issued for Humberto Belli, who served in the...
Advocacythesaxon.org

Writer Ramírez asks for solidarity with Nicaraguan opposition

MANAGUA (AP) – Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez, winner of the 2017 Cervantes Prize, affirmed on Friday that there is a “dictatorial injustice” in his country and called for “international solidarity” with opponents imprisoned in recent weeks by the government of Daniel Ortega. “The clumsy hand of dictatorial injustice in Nicaragua...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Two Russian Opposition Lawmakers Detained Ahead Of Elections

MOSCOW - Russian authorities have detained two opposition municipal lawmakers from Moscow and St. Petersburg, in a possible attempt to thwart them from running in September's elections. Police in Moscow detained Ketevan Kharaidze early on June 18, a month after the municipal lawmaker from the opposition Yabloko party announced that...
PoliticsClick10.com

Nicaragua arrests of opposition leaders ‘spells fear,’ critics say

At least 12 opposition leaders, including four presidential hopefuls, have now been arrested in Nicaragua. Both inside and outside of the country, pressure is mounting against President Daniel Ortega, who is in his fourth term in office. Rosalia Miller, president of the Nicaragua Freedom Coalition, says Ortega and VP and...
PoliticsBBC

Nicaragua government detains possible challengers to Ortega

Four opposition figures have been arrested in Nicaragua in what government critics have called a hunt for critics of President Daniel Ortega. Two of those detained on Tuesday are potential candidates in the election in November, in which Mr Ortega is expected to run for a fifth term. Their arrests...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Russian opposition figure leaves country for Ukraine

MOSCOW — A well-known Russian opposition politician who was held in police custody for two days last week in a criminal investigation said Sunday that he has left the country for Ukraine. Dmitry Gudkov said in a Facebook post that sources in Kremlin circles had told him “that if I...
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Maria Elvira Salazar Slams Ortega Regime in Nicaragua

Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R) is once again calling for Congress to pass the Renacer Act. In a newly released video, the freshman Florida lawmaker makes an impassioned plea, slamming Nicaragua’s Ortega regime and calling for American citizens to urge their representatives to vote in favor of the legislation. While the bill was introduced through a bipartisan effort, Congress has not yet voted on the legislation, and Elvira Salazar warns that lawmakers need to do so quickly.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nicaragua: what does the government of Daniel Ortega think of Argentina’s abstention from the OAS for human rights violations

The Sandinista government of Daniel Ortega regretted Argentina’s abstention in the OAS resolution condemning the wave of arrests of Nicaraguan opposition leaders and warned that, “although that is not his intention,” the president Alberto Fernandez joined the “interference” of that body against Managua. “Regarding this situation, We are very sorry...
WorldFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Myanmar rejects criticism by UN

Myanmar's Foreign Ministry on Saturday rejected a U.N. General Assembly resolution calling for an arms embargo against the Southeast Asian nation and condemning the military's February seizure of power. Myanmar described the resolution, which passed Friday and is not legally binding, as being “based on one-sided sweeping allegations and false...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Armenia PM claims victory in snap polls

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed victory early Monday in snap parliamentary elections he called in an effort to defuse a political crisis after a disastrous war with Azerbaijan. But the electoral alliance of his top rival, former president Robert Kocharyan, swiftly contested the vote results and alleged election fraud. The vote has been seen as a two-horse race, with both Pashinyan, 46, and Kocharyan, 66, drawing massive crowds in the run-up to the polls. Preliminary results from Sunday's polls showed Pashinyan's party leading with 57 percent of the vote, far ahead of Kocharyan's alliance with 19 percent.
WorldThe Daily Star

Myanmar on Cusp of A Civil War: Another refugee influx on horizon?

With a civil war brewing in Myanmar, Bangladesh has much to worry about, as the face-off between the junta and the National Unity Government and its allies could result in a refugee influx once again, according to security and international relations analysists. Cases of human trafficking through the sea may...