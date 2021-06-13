Cancel
15-Year-Old Fashion Entrepreneur Opens Second Store and Lands Deal with Philadelphia 76ers

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia native Trey Brown is turning his birthday money into multiple store locations and a seven-figure business. The 15-year-old is the owner of SPERGO, a lifestyle clothing brand focused on inspiring individuals to keep going and follow their dreams. At only 12 years old, Trey wanted to find a way to help kids stay out of trouble and create a better life. He used his some of his birthday money to invest in his first batch of empowerment T-shirts. He sold out within seven days, igniting a fire within him to create an entire clothing brand.

