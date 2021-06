It’s still only June, and Liverpool have been linked with seemingly every central midfielder under the sun as a possible replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum. The 30-year-old hasn’t even technically left for PSG yet, although Liverpool fans cannot be blamed for worrying about how the club will replace him; the former Newcastle United man has played a hugely prominent role under Jürgen Klopp. However, it may be that everyone has been looking in the wrong place: the answer might not lie in centre midfield at all, but with Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard.