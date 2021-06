In his first offseason serving as President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens is going to have his work cut out for him. After such a disappointing season that was the 2020-21 campaign, the Cs are in desperate need of some major shakeups and, based on their current salary cap situation, it would appear that utilizing the trade market is one of the more likely routes in which the front office will embark on in an effort to bring on some new impactful talents.