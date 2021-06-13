Texas A&M researchers work to improve data used for hurricane forecasts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With 71% of the earth’s surface covered by our oceans, the conditions of these bodies of water affect our weather substantially. That’s why scientists at Texas A&M’s Geochemical and Environmental Research Group (GERG) work on ocean observing systems that collect ocean data that is used for climate record-keeping and weather forecasting. Now, researchers at GERG are focusing on the Gulf of Mexico where all eyes are on the tropics during this hurricane season.www.kbtx.com