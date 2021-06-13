Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

Texas A&M researchers work to improve data used for hurricane forecasts

By Grace Leis
KBTX.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With 71% of the earth’s surface covered by our oceans, the conditions of these bodies of water affect our weather substantially. That’s why scientists at Texas A&M’s Geochemical and Environmental Research Group (GERG) work on ocean observing systems that collect ocean data that is used for climate record-keeping and weather forecasting. Now, researchers at GERG are focusing on the Gulf of Mexico where all eyes are on the tropics during this hurricane season.

www.kbtx.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Nielsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Weather Forecasts#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Kbtx#Texas A M#Shell#Noaa#Texas A M University#Gulf Loop Current Data#Gcoos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Butler County, ALPosted by
CNN

9 children, 1 adult killed in interstate accident involving Alabama Girls Ranch vehicle

(CNN) — Nine children and one adult were killed in an accident on Interstate 65 in Butler County, Alabama, on Saturday, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock. Eight of the children killed, ranging in age from 4 to 17, were in a vehicle from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, Garlock said. The youth ranch provides a home for neglected or abused school-age children, according to the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, the nonprofit that manages the Tallapoosa County girls ranch and others across the state.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Tropical Storm Claudette batters Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Claudette is battering the Gulf Coast on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been putting out warnings since Friday for Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, with Saturday morning’s warning saying the tropical storm watch will now also include North Carolina. “Claudette is expected to produce heavy rainfall and...