Eng vs SL 2021 – Chris Woakes, David Willey, Liam Dawson again in England T20I squad. With the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this yr, England’s head coach Chris Silverwood mentioned he wished to take a look at “a few of our skilled gamers who haven’t featured at this degree for a while”. England have six T20Is scheduled this summer season, in addition to sequence in Bangladesh and Pakistan forward of the T20 World Cup, as they give the impression of being to pin down their plans for the event.