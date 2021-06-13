Cancel
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Camrus Johnson

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some people out there who may be under the impression that Camrus Johnson is a newcomer to the entertainment industry. That, however, couldn’t be any further from the truth. For nearly a decade, Camrus has been working hard to carve out a place for himself, and so far he’s had a lot of success. The last few years have been especially good for him since being cast in the TV series Batwoman in 2019. Being on the show has allowed Camrus the chance to share his talent with a wide audience and his fan base has seen major growth. As the show gets ready to wrap its second season, lots of people are excited about what the future holds for Camrus. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Camrus Johnson.

