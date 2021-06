You need good goaltending to go far in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It also helps when your main man is doing a large share of the heavy lifting. That's exactly the situation we're seeing in the Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights series. The goaltending took center stage in Game 1 and should continue to be a huge storyline as the series progresses. You have Carey Price, a guy tasked with being the backbone of an underdog in the final four, and Marc-Andre Fleury, a Vezina Trophy finalist having one of the best seasons of his career.