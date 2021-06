It was 51 years ago Sunday (June 13th, 1970) that the Beatles' “The Long And Winding Road” became the group's 20th and final Number One hit. It was also on this date that the single's parent album, Let It Be, also hit Number One and began the first of its four-week run on top of the Billboard 200 chart. The song was written by Paul McCartney in late-1968, and was recorded in January 1969 during the sessions for the group's album and film Let It Be.