Scientists Propose 'Neuro-Rights' to Protect Brains From Future Manipulation

 2021-06-13

Scientific advances from deep brain stimulation to wearable scanners are making manipulation of the human mind increasingly possible, creating a need for laws and protections to regulate use of the new tools, top...

