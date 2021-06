Best result: Quarter-finals (2016) Poland will be making their fourth consecutive European Championship appearance this summer, after qualifying for the tournament by finishing top of their qualifying group ahead of Austria. The Eagles are led by one of the best strikers in Europe in Robert Lewandowski, and Poland’s top scorer in qualifying will once again be key if Poland are to have a successful tournament. Poland had a successful Euro 2016 campaign, being knocked out on penalties by eventual winners Portugal, having not lost any games after 90 minutes during the entire tournament. Quarter-finals is still Poland’s best European Championship result, and with Lewandowski potentially playing his last one, Poland will want to make it count.