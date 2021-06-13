CLENDENIN

Allen Lynn “Bimbo” Clendenin, 69, of Rustburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born March 23, 1952 at Elkins, WV, he was a son of the late Floyd Leo and Winona Mae Heckert Clendenin.

Allen was of the Baptist faith and was a 1971 graduate of Greenbrier East High School. He was a power plant operator at N.C.E.M.C. and was in the Army National Guard from 1971-1977.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eloise Clendenin, and two brothers, Gary and Bobby Jean Clendenin.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Windon Clendenin; daughters, Allisha Grimm (Matt) of Concord, VA and Sherina Baber (Brad) of Gladys, VA; a son, Michael Clendenin and fiancé (Lindsey Forbes) of Lynchburg, VA; grandchildren, Ethan Cary, Isaac Baber, Russell Baber, Bobby Baber, and Emerson Grimm; sisters, Joyce “Sissy” Conner (Hunter) of Clifton Forge, VA, Jenny Perry of Fairlea, WV, and Sue Garner of Tega Cay, SC; and brothers, Charles “Chuck” Clendenin of White Sulphur Springs, WV, Roger Clendenin (Joyce) of Caldwell, WV, and Billy Clendenin of Alvon, WV.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel in White Sulphur Springs with Pastor Roger McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow at the Little Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

