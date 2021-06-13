Cancel
Ep 077: Design Better

By Bob Borson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitects talk about design a lot – most of us go to school because we believe that we will become architects that design buildings. When it comes to design, most architects design until the drawings leave the office and never look at the clock or associate their fees with how much “design” they will be providing … so why is there so much bad architecture out there? That’s just a part of what we will be discussing today in Episode 77: Design Better.

#Building Design#Built Environment#Design Process#The Gyp Board
