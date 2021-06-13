Cancel
Texas State

Texas Expands Its Medical Marijuana Program [to Something Slightly More Helpful]

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Texas has a medical marijuana program, its past rules didn’t look so different from the laws the US has for hemp-derived CBD products. THC content was capped at 0.5%, and only CBD products were available. This has changed a little bit now, as House Bill 1535 (HB 1535) increased the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) limit by 0.5%, meaning the new limit is now a whopping 1%! Cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were also added as qualifying conditions, but chronic pain was rejected. Whilst this is less-than-ideal, it is still an improvement over the previous limits.

