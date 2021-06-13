Texas Expands Its Medical Marijuana Program [to Something Slightly More Helpful]

This story first appeared in Weekend Dispensary, a weekly newsletter from The GrowthOp. Signup now to get a story delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Ashleigh Brown found little relief from epilepsy in traditional medicine. In the summer of 2016, Brown was going on seven years of experiencing up to 180 seizures a month when a friend suggested she try something unconventional. Brown’s friend was treating some of her symptoms of Lyme disease with CBD oil and she wanted her to give it a chance. While Brown was initially dismissive, her friend told her to forget what she knew about marijuana and to think of the oil as medication, rather than recreation. Brown tried a small dose and in the 24-hours that followed, she didn’t experience a single seizure. “It’d been seven years without relief and then overnight, all of a sudden, we saw the potential of this medicine,” Brown tells The GrowthOp from Winnipeg. Brown followed up with her doctor, who put her in touch with a local cannabis clinic. Her experience at the clinic was great, she says — there was no stigma or judgement. But there was a general lack of information. At the time, there were only a few producers making cannabis oil and Brown wasn’t sure which formulations might work the best for her condition, or how much oil she should be taking. “I was kind of left to my own devices,” she says. That gap in information drove her to establish SheCann, a digital community where Canadian women can share insight, resources and their experience with medical cannabis. Since launching in 2017, SheCann has grown to more than 5,000 members. That community is where Brown first learned that medical cannabis could be used to treat another condition that she has: endometriosis. This Toronto man is treating…