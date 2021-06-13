Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heavy rain expected in Tampa Bay this week

By Lisette Lopez
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlBJ2_0aTDVHst00

Be sure to pack an umbrella before heading to work because scattered showers and storms are expected this week.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said rain will be scattered around the Tampa Bay area starting Sunday.

You can expect sunshine each day but be prepared for a decent chance of rain by the middle of the week.

ABC Action News recently launched a 24/7 weather channel. You can check the latest weather conditions on our website or using our free app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Heavy Rain#Roku Tv#Tampa Bay Area#Extreme Weather#Abc Action News#Amazon Fire Tv#Android Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
ROKU
Related