Rockies lose again on the road, swept by Reds

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. Luis Castillo - 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K - In a game where it seemed like Castillo was working around a lot of trouble he had a really good start. I’m not sure how many in a row that is, it’s at least two, but he’s starting to string together good starts. It really sucks to watch the Reds get swept in this series. I’ll make a small caveat, the Reds played well overall. Every game was close and they battled. However, battling doesn’t always get the job done and the Reds can still be better team. This sweep isn’t the most discouraging thing I’ve ever seen, though. The Reds are still .500 and a traveling up to the Land of 10,000 Lakes to play a team that has not performed well this year.