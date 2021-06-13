'Yellowstone' Season 4 Delay Speculation Sparked by New Update
Yellowstone Season 4 is still MIA, and a new production update might be a clue as to why. The Paramount Network has been a summer staple in recent years, with each season premiere airing between June 19-21. However, as of June 13, there is no premiere date in sight, despite main production wrapping up in late 2020. Now, a reshoot update spotted by Cinema Blend signals that Kevin Costner and company's work on Season 4 might not be done just yet.