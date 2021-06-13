'Yellowstone' Season 4 Delay Speculation Sparked by New Update

A lot of people have had Father's Day weekend circled on the calendar for a while. Ok, so maybe it's more of a thing where people are making a note in the calendar app of their phone and not actually circling the day on an actual calendar.....but you get the point. And I'm not even talking about Father's Day being the reason for having the date bookmarked - it just happens that Father's Day weekend has been when the first show of the previous three seasons of Yellowstone has aired. But looks like the upcoming 4th season will keep fans waiting a bit. That's a bummer for all, but especially around here where the show has been in the news so much with all filming for the new season being done locally dating back to last fall.