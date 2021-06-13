Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Yellowstone' Season 4 Delay Speculation Sparked by New Update

By John Connor Coulston
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone Season 4 is still MIA, and a new production update might be a clue as to why. The Paramount Network has been a summer staple in recent years, with each season premiere airing between June 19-21. However, as of June 13, there is no premiere date in sight, despite main production wrapping up in late 2020. Now, a reshoot update spotted by Cinema Blend signals that Kevin Costner and company's work on Season 4 might not be done just yet.

popculture.com
View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Production#Brown Hair#Mia#The Paramount Network#Cinema Blend#The Casting Department#Asian#San Francisco#Fbi#Swat#Yellowstone Seasons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesTom's Guide

Yellowstone season 4 release date, cast, spoilers, Kevin Costner photos and more

Giddyup, Yellowstone season 4 is on its way, so get ready to ride (and use your remote). Kevin Costner's Western drama left on a massive cliffhanger, and fans are on pins and needles to find out what happens to the various Dutton family members. Cast member Cole Hauser recently teased, "Everybody's in danger." Hopefully, answers will come soon — Yellowstone season 4 has already finished filming, so the show could premiere on the Paramount Network as early as this summer.
TV SeriesPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

No New ‘Yellowstone’ This Weekend, How Long Will We Have to Wait?

A lot of people have had Father's Day weekend circled on the calendar for a while. Ok, so maybe it's more of a thing where people are making a note in the calendar app of their phone and not actually circling the day on an actual calendar.....but you get the point. And I'm not even talking about Father's Day being the reason for having the date bookmarked - it just happens that Father's Day weekend has been when the first show of the previous three seasons of Yellowstone has aired. But looks like the upcoming 4th season will keep fans waiting a bit. That's a bummer for all, but especially around here where the show has been in the news so much with all filming for the new season being done locally dating back to last fall.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Fans Question How One Branded Cowboy Was Able to Leave the Dutton Ranch

Yellowstone fans question how one branded man was able to leave the Dutton ranch when no one else can. Every Yellowstone fan knows that if you commit to a brand, you are committing to the Dutton ranch for life. And what happens if you break this commitment? Easy, one of two things. You either cut out the massive ‘Y’ brand in your chest, which may kill you from bleeding out, let alone the pain. OR you can visit the train station.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Here’s Why the Season 4 Premiere Date Likely Has Not Been Revealed Yet

The wait continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” and we have very little to go on as far as to when the fourth season might premiere. A loyal bunch, “Yellowstone” fans have recently been expressing frustration over the lack of movement regarding the upcoming season. Social media rants from fans of the Paramount Network series can be found pretty much everywhere on the internet. As more and more fans grow restless, speculation on what exactly is holding up the premiere is growing. Previous seasons of “Yellowstone” have premiered on Father’s Day, which falls on June 20 this year. The date was thought by many to be one “Yellowstone” fans might want to mark in their calendars. As we zoom through June, Father’s Day is now just 12 days away and there is still radio silence regarding a premiere.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Fans Question Jamie’s Involvement in the Hits on the Dutton Family

Could this new detail officially point the finger at Jamie Dutton as the attacker for the “Yellowstone” season three finale?. Since “Yellowstone” season three aired, every fan’s mind has been spinning. Every person is a suspect, and as far as we are concerned, they are guilty until proven innocent. It’s “Yellowstone.” Who really is that innocent and doesn’t have blood on their hands at this point? We cannot think of anyone. Can you?
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Mysteriously References ‘Freight Trains and Monsters’ Season 3 Episode in New Cowboy Pic

Is Yellowstone hinting at something specific with this Tuesday post, featuring horsemaster Jake Ream riding one of the ranch’s “freight trains” and/or “monsters”?. Ah, Season 3, Episode 2: “Freight Trains and Monsters.” What a damn good episode! This title is, as Yellowstone fans will know, a reference to the moment in which Jake has to give his horse to Monica to ride, at Rip’s orders. All Jake’s left with are “freight trains and monsters” for horses. ‘
TV SeriesEsquire

A Brilliant Yellowstone Fan Theory Explains Who Will Be the Rightful Heir to the Dutton's Ranch

With season four's premiere date still in question, Yellowstone fans don't have much else to do other than wait, send up a small prayer for the characters decimated by season three's finale, and of course, come up with theories about the series. With a rumored six season cap, Taylor Sheridan is on the down slope when it comes to scripting out his western epic, but what exactly does that mean for Yellowstone's end point? That's what Reddit's for—putting your collective cowboy hat holders together and figuring out the most likely resting place.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: The Mind-Blowing ‘Parallel’ You Missed Between Two Kayce Dutton Scenes

‘Yellowstone’ fans have turned to the internet to share their theories on the popular show. And recently they drew attention to two key Kayce Dutton scenes. on the Yellowstone fan Reddit page discusses a key detail that some watchers may have missed. The poster draws similarities between two scenes that feature Kayce Dutton making decisions in favor of life over death. Kayce Dutton is played to perfection by actor Luke Grimes.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Is Beth Dutton Secretly Making Ranch Insanely Wealthy Through Tactic Dismissed by Jamie?

Early on in Yellowstone, Jamie became livid with Beth for using the family ranch as an “investor,” but could this end up saving the family down the line?. Oh, Duttons. What a tangled web you weave. None more so than patriarch John Dutton, his only daughter Beth, and his adopted “black sheep” of a son, Jamie. As our premise notes, Beth took a risk with her family’s ranch at some point in their past, using the property and its assets as an “investor” to build capital. Jamie was furious with her, but outside of that, we really don’t know much else.
TV SeriesPopculture

Has 'Manifest' Been Canceled Despite Netflix Debut?

NBC's Manifest has a big Thursday. Not only did the Season 4 finale air, but the first two seasons were made available on Netflix. However, the future of the science fiction drama remains as in flux as the show's central mystery about Montego Air Flight 828. NBC has not renewed or canceled the show for a fifth season yet.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Yellowstone season 4 release date is still unknown and fans are mad

Father's Day is just around the corner, yet Yellowstone season 4's release date still hasn't been set by Paramount Network. What gives?. If you're wondering why you haven't gotten word of the Yellowstone season 4 release date, you're not alone. Fans on Reddit discovered that Yellowstone wasn't listed in Paramount Network's schedule for June 20, the date of Father's Day this year. All three previous seasons of Yellowstone premiered in June, around or on Father's Day (since it is the ultimate Dad Show). It wasn't a great leap to think season 4 would follow suit.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Asks Fans For the ‘Lloyd’ in Their Life with Epic Forrie J. Smith Photo

“Tag the Lloyd in your life,” asks Yellowstone‘s official Twitter Wednesday, with some pretty fantastic responses coming in from die-hard fans. The tweet comes with a new-to-our-eyes shot of actor Forrie J. Smith in character as the one and only Lloyd Pierce. Lloyd has become one of the most popular characters on Yellowstone, and it’s all due to said actor’s unassuming, laid-back expertise.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will Ryan Actor Ian Bohen Find Love in Season 4?

Will “Yellowstone” character Ryan, played by actor Ian Bohen finally find himself a love match in season four?. Throughout all three seasons of “Yellowstone,” Ian Bohen’s character, Ryan, is the only character we can think of that hasn’t had any sort of love interest. The bunkhouse cowboy and livestock agent is woman (or man) free and seems to be okay with it.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Blacklist': Major Star Exits NBC Series After 8 Seasons

The Blacklist is losing a major star. According to Deadline, Megan Boone, the female lead on the NBC series, is leaving the show after eight seasons. She will make her final appearance as a series regular in the upcoming Season 8 finale. Boone plays Elizabeth "Liz" Keen who is special...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Is Jamie Dutton Still the Most Misunderstood Character on the Series

In the absence of our favorite show, a little “Yellowstone” discussion helps to pass the time until a brand new season arrives. No one is quite sure when that will be, but the premiere of “Yellowstone” season four is drawing near. In the meantime, theories, speculation, and debate regarding the show are prevalent across the internet. A recent Reddit post seeks to spark discussion on one of the show’s primary characters — Jamie Dutton.