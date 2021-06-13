Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Colombia vs. Ecuador Live Stream: Watch Copa América Online, TV Channel, Time

By Andrew Gastelum
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjRIo_0aTDUGtX00

When the Copa América was originally announced, Colombia was set to open the tournament from the comforts of home, but now Los Cafeteros must head to Brazil to face Ecuador.

Colombia was removed as co-hosts of the Copa América due to civil unrest in the country as protestors continue to fill the streets. Not long after, Argentina withdrew due to the worsening situation of the pandemic as winter approaches in South America.

The tournament was then moved to Brazil, meaning Colombia's biggest advantage may have been taken away from the side. The last time, and only time, Colombia won the Copa América was 2001, when it hosted the tournament.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS2, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Colombia will be coming into the tournament with some momentum behind it; after defeating Peru in a World Cup qualifier last week, Colombia overcame an early 2-0 deficit to Argentina and crawled back to earn a point thanks to a 90th-minute equalizer from Miguel Borja.

But Ecuador will come into Sunday's game knowing it has bragging rights over the Colombian side thanks to a 6-1 drubbing in World Cup qualifying in November, although the game took place in Ecuador where the side enjoys a well-documented home-field advantage due to the high altitude. .

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Borja
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Tv Channel#Live Tv#The Copa Am Rica#Los Cafeteros#Unim S#Tudn Live Stream#Colombian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Soccer
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerCBS Sports

Paraguay vs. Brazil: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Brazil hopes to keep its perfect World Cup qualifying record intact when they visit Paraguay just days before the Copa America begins. Tite's side are in first place with a 5-0-0 record and just two goals conceded, fresh off of beating red-hot Ecuador. Paraguay are currently in fourth place in qualifying despite just one win in five games, but they are one of four national teams that have yet to lose.
Soccerlivesoccertv.com

Copa América - How to watch Colombia vs Ecuador in over 120 countries

Los Cafetaleros and La Tricolor lock horns in the second match of the competition with nothing but victory as their main objective. Follow this clash with our guide. The 2020 Copa América is set to start with some interesting games, and the clash between Colombia and Ecuador promises to give fans something worth-watching on Day One of the tournament.
SoccerTheHDRoom

Bolivia vs Chile Soccer Live Stream: Watch Online for Free

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Bolivia will try to atone for a rough start at the 2021 Copa America soccer tournament by taking down Chile on Friday. Chile tied their opening game and needs a win to keep pace with Paraguay in Group B.
Soccerchatsports.com

How to watch Argentina vs Uruguay in the Copa America 2021 from India?

India, Argentina, Uruguay national football team, Argentina national football team, 2021 Copa América, Eduardo Vargas, Chile, Copa América, Estádio Nacional de Brasília, Brasília. Argentina face Uruguay in the second fixture in the Copa America 2021 at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia. La Albiceleste and Chile played out a 1-1...
SoccerPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Brazil's Formiga, 43, to Play in Seventh Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Marta and Formiga will lead Brazil’s women’s soccer team at the Tokyo Olympics in what is expected to be their international swansong. The 35-year old Marta has a silver medal from 2008, and 43-year-old Formiga has silver medals from 2004 and 2008. This will be Formiga’s seventh Olympics. They were fourth in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
MLSWorld Soccer Talk

Where to find Argentina vs. Uruguay on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Argentina vs. Uruguay on US TV in Copa América, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Argentina vs. Uruguay will be shown on TV and streaming (more details below). Here are all of the details of...
MLSWorld Soccer Talk

Where to find Venezuela vs. Ecuador on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Venezuela vs. Ecuador on US TV in Copa América, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Venezuela vs. Ecuador will be shown on TV and streaming (more details below). Here are all of the details of...