Logan Gilbert impresses as Seattle Mariners beat Cleveland Indians

Rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 strong innings Sunday afternoon, outpitching Shane Bieber as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Cleveland Indians 6-2.

Kyle Seager and Jake Fraley homered for Seattle, which avoided being swept in the three-game series. Fraley replaced the injured Mitch Haniger in the first inning after Haniger sustained a contusion fouling a ball off his left knee.

Gilbert (2-2) allowed one run on four hits, walked one and struck out six in the longest outing of his major league career.

The light-hitting Mariners carried a major league-worst .209 team batting average into the game, yet they defeated Bieber — the American League’s reigning Cy Young Award winner — for the second time this season. Bieber (7-4) gave up five runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings with two walks and eight strikeouts.

The Mariners scored in three consecutive innings against Bieber, starting in the second.

Jake Bauers, acquired from Cleveland on Wednesday in a trade, led off the inning with a double into left-center field against his former teammates. Shed Long Jr. walked with one out and Jose Godoy and J.P. Crawford followed with a pair of two-out run-scoring singles.

Seager led off the third with a home run to right-center field.

In the fourth, Godoy drew a one-out walk and one out later, Fraley hit a two-run shot to right-center to make it 5-0. It was Fraley’s fourth career homer, all hit on Seattle’s 10-game trip that wrapped up Sunday.

Gilbert opened with five scoreless innings before the Indians broke through in the sixth. Bradley Zimmer led off with a walk and stole second. With one out, Amed Rosario grounded a run-scoring single into left field. Gilbert got out of the inning by getting Jose Ramirez to ground into a double play.

Bauers’ RBI single in the ninth brought home Seager with Seattle’s final run.

The Indians tried to rally with two outs in the bottom of the ninth against right-hander Kendall Graveman, loading the bases on a walk, infield single and a batter hit with a pitch. A run scored on a wild pitch before Graveman got Josh Naylor to fly out to left to end the game.

–Field Level Media

