Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Toronto Blue Jays belt eight homers in rout of Boston Red Sox

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tv1WD_0aTDUE8500

Teoscar Hernandez slugged two of the Blue Jays’ eight home runs and had a career-high six RBIs, Robbie Ray struck out 10 over six innings of three-run ball and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Hernandez (3 for 6) had three-run blasts in the first and the fourth. Bo Bichette (4 for 5) launched a three-run bomb, Rowdy Tellez added a two-run shot and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3 for 5) homered for the third straight game, hitting a two-run shot for his majors-leading 21st homer.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (3 for 5), Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio each added solo shots in the Blue Jays’ 20-hit attack. Toronto posted four-run innings in the first, fourth and fifth en route to its biggest offensive output of the season.

Ray (4-2), who gave up four hits and walked three, has totaled 23 strikeouts over 12 1/2 innings over his last two starts.

The Blue Jays have won back-to-back games and three of their last five.

Boston had not allowed more than two home runs in a game this season before the Blue Jays hit five in their 7-2 win Saturday.

The Blue Jays tied a franchise record with consecutive five-homer games, according to Sportsnet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dweSu_0aTDUE8500 Also Read:

MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec each hit solo homers and Enrique Hernandez had a two-run double for Boston. Red Sox starter Martin Perez (4-4) gave up four runs in the first and five overall, allowing six hits and walking one in 1 1/3 innings.

Ryan Weber pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief of Perez and coughed up 11 runs on 13 hits and four home runs with two walks and seven strikeouts. Weber’s 11 earned runs matched a franchise record for a reliever and were the most allowed by a Boston bullpen arm since Hank Johnson (11) in 1934.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Ryan Weber
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Homer
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Xander Bogaerts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jays#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Boston Red Sox#San Diego Padres#Braves#Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBprovidencejournal.com

Red Sox get pounded again by the Toronto Blue Jays, 18-4, on Sunday

BOSTON — Teoscar Hernández belted a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto's eight long balls — and Marcus Semien extended his road hitting streak to 26 games as the Blue Jays pounded the Boston Red Sox, 18-4, on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: ‘Amazing’ Sox deliver thrilling comeback vs Blue Jays

The 2021 Boston Red Sox can officially be called the comeback kids, especially at Fenway Park. After falling down 5-1 to Toronto Blue Jays Friday night, the Red Sox battled back to win another thriller 6-5. This latest comeback comes just one night after the team rallied from behind to defeat the Houston Astros 12-8.
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Demo Red Sox 18-4

The Toronto Blue Jays demolished the Boston Red Sox 18-4 yesterday at Fenway Park. Teoscar Hernández smacked a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster, accounting for two of Toronto’s eight longballs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Marcus Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they belted five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero’s was his major league-leading 21st.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Stripling, Blue Jays to take on Richards, Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (31-29, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (38-25, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -133, Blue...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Series Preview

The Blue Jays are hanging around in this AL East race, leaning on their high-powered offense to mask some issues with the pitching staff. Down. The Blue Jays are in the midst of a tough stretch on their schedule, with their last two series prior to this one coming against the White Sox and Astros. The Red Sox know how tough the latter team can be, at least, and Toronto struggled against both. They lost two of three against each, making them losers in four of their last six.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Jays Take Flight -- Blast Eight Homers in Rout

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Jays Take Flight - Blast Eight Homers in Rout. The Blue Jays...
MLBwcn247.com

Blue Jays slug 5 homers in 7-2 victory over Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Semien hit one of three home runs by Toronto in the fifth inning to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games and the Blue Jays rebounded from a tough loss to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays who had dropped four of their last five. They blew a late 5-1 lead and lost 6-5 in Friday’s series opener, Rafael Devers had an RBI triple for the Red Sox, who had won seven of nine. Steven Matz held the Red Sox to four hits and a run over 5 2/3 innings.
MLBwtaq.com

MLB roundup: Jays belt 8 HRs in record-setting rout of Red Sox

Teoscar Hernandez slugged two of the Blue Jays’ eight home runs and had a career-high six RBIs, Robbie Ray struck out 10 over six innings of three-run ball and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday afternoon. Hernandez had a pair of three-run blasts,...
MLBmorns.ca

Hernandez hits two of Jays’ eight home runs in rout of Red Sox

Teoscar Hernandez belted a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster – two of Toronto’s eight longballs – and Marcus Semien extended his road hitting streak to 26 games as the Blue Jays pounded the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.,...
MLBthecragandcanyon.ca

Homer-happy Blue Jays go deep eight times at Fenway to crush Red Sox

Had it not been for that bullpen meltdown in the opener of this four-game series at Fenway Park on Friday night, the Blue Jays would be poised to sweep the Red Sox in their homer friendly playpen. As it is, the Jays should be feeling good about themselves heading into...
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox pitchers serve up 8 homers in historic blowout 18-4 loss to Blue Jays

The vibes were immaculate at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, those vibes were not of the feel-good variety, and instead reminiscent of what the team endured in 2020. Sox pitchers — including two position players — combined to give up eight home runs in a...
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox clobbered by Blue Jays, give up eight home runs in ugly 18-4 loss

The Red Sox were fortunate that their disastrous 2020 season was played behind closed doors. But this weekend, they’ve given their fans an in-person opportunity to see what it was like last year. During an impressive turnaround to start 2021, there haven’t been many days like Sunday, but it represented...
MLBbettingpros.com

Trends point to the Red Sox over the Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox are 6-2 in their last eight games against a left-handed starter, and 12-5 in their last 17 games against lefties overall. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays are 0-6 in their last six games against lefties. These trends are in play this afternoon as both teams face a lefty starter.
Baseballallfans.co

GameThread Game #64: Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Jays are looking for a series win, which I am sure is something we didn’t think was possible after the end of the first game in this series. We finally have a real George Springer injury update. For real:. George Springer starts a rehab assignment with triple-A Buffalo tomorrow...