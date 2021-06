[There are spoilers ahead for the season finale of The Handmaid's Tale. Continue at your own risk!]. Okay, the Handmaid's Tale season finale really, truly went there. Viewers finally got to see June have her moment of revenge against Fred, and it was incredibly cathartic. But it also left so many questions for the next season to answer, especially considering she went home to Luke and was basically like, "I know you're going to hate me for this, so I'll leave." What does she mean by leave? Is she going to turn herself in? Is this moment going to land June in jail? We have questions.