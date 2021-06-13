Premier League and Bundesliga Clubs Eye Centre-Back Move, La Liga Defender Eyed To Replace Current First-Team Star - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #5

On top of that, Manchester City could be looking to reshape the squad by bringing in some big names from European and world football.

Sunday brought about a day of more reliable news from the better sources, with the likes of Sam Lee providing some insight into the feeling and mood surrounding some of the ongoing situations surrounding particular players.

As usual, City Xtra are here to walk you through the last 24 hours of the Manchester City transfer world...

Arrivals

Left-Back - Rumour Rating: 8

According to the ever-reliable Sam Lee of the Athletic, Manchester City would be open to bringing in a replacement for left-back Benjamin Mendy this summer, but would not necessarily ‘push the boat out’ for a player in the £50 million-£60 million bracket.

The position has been a sore-spot in Pep Guardiola’s squad for some time now, with many players playing out of position at left-back to cover for Mendy throughout his frequent injury spells.

And while the club have been linked to a number of players around Europe, it is becoming clear that the Etihad hierarchy will be saving the big transfer fees for attacking players.

Pau Torres - Rumour Rating: 7

According to Sam Lee once more, as part of

into the possible changes at Manchester City this summer, one option that Etihad officials are considering to potentially replace Aymeric Laporte is promising young Spanish defender Pau Torres.

The Villarreal man has other admirers in the Premier league and in Spain, and his buyout clause increased from €50 million to €65 million earlier this year, after a very impressive season for Unai Emery’s side.

Departures

Pep Guardiola and sales - Rumour Rating: 4

We'll start this edition off with a claim from Spanish press, as journalist Gerard Romero reports on a conversation held between Pep Guardiola and two of Barcelona's key boardroom officials.

It is claimed that during a meeting last week between Barcelona president Joan Laporta, director of football Mateu Alemany, and the Manchester City manager, Guardiola said that up to seven players could leave Etihad Stadium this summer if they receive offers.

This is possibly true. We are already aware of the club being open to listening to offers for a number of key players this summer, for a variety of reasons, however there will almost certainly not be an active push to sell any key first-team stars.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Rumour Rating: 7

As the young centre-half teeters on the edge of being at first team level for the Etihad club, the 19-year-old could be on his way out the door to continue his development.

According to Alan Nixon, who has been a reliable source of information on the situation surrounding the Manchester City academy graduate, the defender will be sent out on loan by the Premier League champions for next season.

It is claimed that Harwood-Bellis could rejoin Championship side Blackburn Rovers, where he spent last season on loan. Along with the Lancashire club, the centre-back will be considered by Brentford, who recently found themselves promoted to the Premier League and would absolutely offer a great experience at the top level of English football, however one would question their ability to offer sufficient game time.

Outside of England, Nixon writes that a number of German clubs could swoop in to pick up Harwood-Bellis on loan.

Nathan Ake - Rumour Rating: 7

It was a relatively disappointing debut season at the Etihad for Nathan Ake, and possibly from a personal perspective for the Dutchman.

The Netherlands international suffered a thigh injury early on in the season, keeping him out of the squad for ten weeks - and while some rumours have circulated that Nathan Ake could look for a move elsewhere to find more consistent playing time, Sam Lee claims that the player's camp have suggested this is far from the case.

The player really values the work he’s done with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City coaching staff.

He is said to be looking forward to a far more promising second season...

Aymeric Laporte - Rumour Rating: 7

With John Stones and Ruben Dias cementing themselves as Pep Guardiola’s go-to defensive pairing, Aymeric Laporte found himself frustrated with the lack of playing time he received in 2021.

As a result, the now Spanish international could be looking to secure a move away from the Etihad Stadium. The thought of returning to Spain has always appealed to Aymeric Laporte and losing his spot in the team accelerated those plans, claims Sam Lee as part of his latest piece for the Athletic.

And while many believe that Manchester City will be looking to make a big splash on Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, Sam Lee states that any money received for Laporte would be used to bring in a replacement for the talented centre-back.

