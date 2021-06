Utahns did not fare well on Day 2 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday in Eugene, Ore. The best performance was turned in by BYU’s Whittni Orton, who produced the 14th fastest time in the semifinals of the 1,500-meter and missed advancing to the finals by just two places, or .29 seconds. Unlike at the NCAA meet, she ran a smart race, just off the shoulders of the leaders, but she simply ran out of gas against a field of professionals on the final lap. Her time was 4:10.70.