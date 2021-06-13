Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Announced for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC with 2022 Release; Team Ninja on the Project
During today’s Square Enix segment of E3 2021, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin was showcased at the show’s end. This title is a third-person action title set in the world and mythology of the very first Final Fantasy. Garland, the first title’s primary antagonist was shown to be present as well. The main character and his 2 companions seek to kill Chaos.noisypixel.net