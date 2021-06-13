Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Eidos Montreal’s New Game is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Release Date Revealed

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix and Eidos Montreal announced they will release Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on October 26, 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The game looks very similar to Marvel’s Avengers without the live service. Gameplay has players take a strategic approach to...

noisypixel.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eidos Montreal#Xbox One#Square Enix#Starlord
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Will Launch for Nintendo Switch as Well

UPDATE: It’s been confirmed that the game’s Switch launch will be a cloud-exclusive release. At their recent E3 2021 presentation, Square Enix announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a single player narrative driven third person action-adventure game, developed by Eidos Montreal. Originally announced for PC and current- and last-gen consoles, it’s now been confirmed, surprisingly enough that it’ll see a day and date launch on the Nintendo Switch as well.
Video Gamespsu.com

Square Enix’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Is Reportedly Not A Live-Service

After the troubled release of Marvel’s Avengers from Square Enix, it appears that the publisher’s upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game will not be a live service. Revealed by Jason Schreier on the Triple Click Podcast, Square Enix’s game, which will be revealed at Square Enix Presents on June 13, he said that the game will not be a live-service, marking a surprising turn for the publisher after the release of Marvel’s Avengers.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game devs talk Star-Lord, decision-making, and 80s soundtracks

Star-Lord as a protagonist is an interesting choice. Anyone who's watched an MCU movie or dipped into a Guardians of the Galaxy comic will know Peter Quill is anything but a reliable leader. But I wonder if all that will change once you get involved... Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game straps players into Quill's jet boots, leading a team that's barely been established a year, and it looks like a hell of a good time.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy”: Star-Lord hechtet ins Action-Adventure

The development studio Eidos-Montréal presented its new title at E3: “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” is a colorful action-adventure game that apparently emphasizes humor. Players control the comics and Marvel films well-known “Star-Lord”, who should always fight alongside his Guardian comrades. The developer studio from Canada, which belongs to Square...
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Build Starlord's Ship With New LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Set

LEGO continues to celebrate Marvel Studios Infinity Saga with another truly out-of-this-world-building set. We are taking off from Earth and exploring the far reaches of the galaxy with everyone's favorite intergalactic team, the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Milano is back, and builders are able to build this popular Marvel ship from the ground up with this 1901 piece set. When fully built, the Milano will come in at 9 inches high, 14 inches long, and 23 inches wide, and to top it all off, the Guardians of the Galaxy mini-figures are also included and can be stored inside the ship. Marvel fans will get Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor, and a Chitauri warrior. With Gamora missing, this shows off the adventures of the Guardians after Avengers: Endgame when Thor joins the ranks. The Guardians Ship from LEGO is priced at $149.99 and set to release on August 1, 2021, here. This is the perfect marvel collectible to fill that Guardians of the Galaxy urge until Vol 3 drops in the coming years.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

All confirmed songs in the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy music list

As part of the first Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game trailer and gameplay reveal at the Square Enix E3 Showcase, developer Eidos Montreal used three popular ’80s songs — one main one over the trailer, another a brief snippet over the ship flying, and another playing when Peter Quill activates his special Walkman ability. Here are those songs:
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Square Enix Announces Life is Strange Trilogy, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for Switch

Square Enix today announced a trio of games for Nintendo Switch, including the recently announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Square Enix is bringing some heavy hitters to the Nintendo Switch this year. First up, the entire Life is Strange franchise is coming to Switch. The third entry, Life is Strange: True Colors launches on September 10 alongside other platforms. Meanwhile, the Life is Strange Remastered Collection will launch later this year on Switch.
Video GamesIGN

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Devs On Demo Breakdown and What Songs to Expect on The Awesome Mix

Showtime, a-holes! Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game is coming and IGN's Joshua Yehl gets the scoop from Eidos Montreal executives Mary DeMarle and Jean-François Dugas, along with Bill Roseman, VP of Creative from Marvel Games about what to expect from this new title about Star-Lord and the gang. Also, what songs should players expect in the game's Awesome Mix and how much will the game version match the Guardians of the big screen? The Marvel and Eidos Montreal devs break it down.
Video Gamespsu.com

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Debuts With First Look Trailer, Coming to PS5 And PS4 In October

Eidos Montreal has made its debut with Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy with a debut trailer and confirming the game will release on PS5 and PS4 on October 26, 2021. The debut trailer for the game gives us a look at the enitre cast, Star Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket, Draz, Mantis, and more. With some story teasers thrown in there and a look at how the game plays it is a solid first trailer.
Video GamesIGN

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy World Premiere Trailer

Be a hero with Star Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Eidos Montréal newest game. This Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy release date trailer premiered at Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase as part of E3 2021. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will be released Oct. 26 2021.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Developers on Tackling Space's Most Dangerous Misfits

In case you missed it, Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal officially announced Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy today as part of its E3 2021 games showcase. It's set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC later this year on October 26th. Prior to the official reveal, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy senior producer Olivier Proulx and executive narrative director Mary DeMarle all about the video game, how the developer came to be working with space's most dangerous misfits, and more.
Video GamesGotGame

E3 2021 | Guardians of the Galaxy Game Coming From Eidos Montréal

In a surprise announcement, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal have revealed a new Guardians of the Galaxy game. Seemingly taking heavy inspiration from the comics and the film, the game stars our favorite band of misfits, coming October 26th, 2021. This isn’t the first or even second time the Guardians got the spotlight in a game, but this definitely seems like their first AAA experience. You can check out the reveal trailer below!
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will also come to Switch through its Cloud Version

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the new video game based on the peculiar group of Marvel galactic heroes that prepare Eidos Montreal Y Square Enix and that this same was presented E3 2021, will also reach Nintendo Switch along with the rest of the platforms already announced, that is, PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 Y Xbox Series, yes, through its own Cloud Version, or what is the same, the game in the cloud.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

E3 2021: Square Enix Presents Debuts Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Stranger of Paradise A Final Fantasy Origin, and More

Square Enix hosted their Square Enix Presents to show off their upcoming lineup. To start the show off Eidos Montreal debuted their long rumored Guardians of the Galaxy game simply titled Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The game got a huge blowout with a short trailer and then a gameplay demo. The game will be a third person shooter and single player only and players will be playing as Star Lord aka Peter Quill as he leads the Guardians early on in their life as a group. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release on October 26, 2021.