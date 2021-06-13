Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New super-resolution technique allows for more detailed brain imaging

EurekAlert
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReston, VA (Embargoed until 5:00 p.m. EDT, Sunday, June 13, 2021) - A new imaging technique has the potential to detect neurological disorders--such as Alzheimer's disease--at their earliest stages, enabling physicians to diagnose and treat patients more quickly. Termed super-resolution, the imaging methodology combines position emission tomography (PET) with an external motion tracking device to create highly detailed images of the brain. This research was presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging's 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting.

www.eurekalert.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precision Medicine#Pet#Motion Capture#Pet#Ltci#Computer Engineering#Universite De Sherbrooke#Department Of Radiology#Harvard Medical School#Cnrs#Http Www Snmmi Org#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
ScienceScience Daily

New super-resolution microscopy method approaches the atomic scale

Scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine have developed a computational technique that greatly increases the resolution of atomic force microscopy, a specialized type of microscope that "feels" the atoms at a surface. The method reveals atomic-level details on proteins and other biological structures under normal physiological conditions, opening a new window on cell biology, virology and other microscopic processes.
ChemistryGenetic Engineering News

New Super-Resolution Atomic Force Microscopy Reveals Atomic-Level Detail

In order to increase our understanding of structural dynamics of biomolecules at the single-molecule level, they would need to be captured at the sub-nanometer scale and in physiologically relevant conditions. There are few techniques currently available to do that. Now, scientists have developed a computational technique that greatly increases the resolution of atomic force microscopy (AFM). The method reveals atomic-level details on proteins and other biological structures under normal physiological conditions, opening a new window into the world of biology.
SciencePhys.org

Microscopic imaging without a microscope? New technique visualizes all gene expression from a tissue sample

The 30,000 or so genes making up the human genome contain the instructions vital to life. Yet each of our cells expresses only a subset of these genes in their daily functioning. The difference between a heart cell and a liver cell, for example, is determined by which genes are expressed—and the correct expression of genes can mean the difference between health and disease.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop new imaging technique for studying nanoscale coronavirus-host interactions

To prevent future pandemics, scientists must gather as much information about the coronavirus as possible. Previously, MERS and SARS are more deadly than severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) but have a low rate of transmission. On the other hand, SARS-CoV-2 has spread faster amongst people but has a lower risk of death than the other two viruses. Developing future coronavirus treatments will require a greater understanding of virus-host interactions.
Champaign, ILEurekAlert

Combining three techniques boosts brain-imaging precision

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Researchers report that they have developed a method to combine three brain-imaging techniques to more precisely capture the timing and location of brain responses to a stimulus. Their study is the first to combine the three widely used technologies for simultaneous imaging of brain activity. The work is reported in the journal Human Brain Mapping.
Medical & BiotechDOT med

FieldLine launches MEG brain imaging system

Biotech developer FieldLine has launched the world’s first commercially available non-cryogenic, whole-head magnetoencephalography (MEG) system for functional brain imaging. The HEDscan system creates 3D videos of a subject’s brain activity that allow clinicians to better understand neurological conditions like PTSD and Alzheimer’s. "Traditional MEG technology uses a rigid helmet that...
Arizona State Universitynhbr.com

Labsphere to test new technique to improve satellite imaging

Through an agreement with Arizona State University, optical products manufacturer Labsphere Inc. will be testing a system designed to improve the performance of satellite and other airborne imaging systems. The North Sutton, NH-based Labsphere has announced plans to locate a Field Line of sight Automated Radiance Exposure, or FLARE, testing...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New High-Resolution Pig Brain Maps Facilitate Human Neuroscience Discoveries

When scientists need to understand the effects of new infant formula ingredients on brain development, it’s rarely possible for them to carry out initial safety studies with human subjects. After all, few parents are willing to hand over their newborns to test unproven ingredients. Enter the domestic pig. Its brain...
EngineeringEurekAlert

New manufacturing technique for flexible electronics

Ultrathin, flexible computer circuits have been an engineering goal for years, but technical hurdles have prevented the degree of miniaturization necessary to achieve high performance. Now, researchers at Stanford University have invented a manufacturing technique that yields flexible, atomically thin transistors less than 100 nanometers in length - several times smaller than previously possible. The technique is detailed in a paper published June 17 in Nature Electronics.
ScienceEurekAlert

New technique allows for identification of potential drugs to fight resistant bacteria

Washington, DC - June 20, 2021 - Researchers from the Miami University in Ohio have optimized a new technique that will allow scientists to evaluate how potential inhibitors work on antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This technique, called native state mass spectrometry, provides a quick way for scientists to identify the best candidates for effective clinical drugs, particularly in cases where bacteria can no longer be treated with antibiotics alone. This research will be presented at the American Society for Microbiology World Microbe Forum online conference on June 21, 2021.
CancerNewswise

Recycling of the Eye’s Light Sensors Is Faulty in Progressive Blindness of Older Adults

Newswise — With the National Eye Institute reporting that about 11 million older adults in the U.S. endure a condition that leads to progressive blindness, known as age-related macular degeneration, University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers are starting to understand what goes wrong in the disease, in order to develop new therapies to treat it.
ScienceMedicalXpress

A new technique for correcting disease-causing mutations

Gene editing, or purposefully changing a gene's DNA sequence, is a powerful tool for studying how mutations cause disease, and for making changes in an individual's DNA for therapeutic purposes. A novel method of gene editing that can be used for both purposes has now been developed by a team led by Guoping Feng, the James W. (1963) and Patricia T. Poitras Professor in Brain and Cognitive Sciences at MIT.
Vermont Statejolitabrilliant.com

More About Graston Technique Therapy

A Graston technique therapy is a manual therapy that is effective in improving and treating soft tissue conditions. Patients experiencing chronic pain, acute, or post-surgical conditions can greatly benefit from GT therapy. Stainless steel tools are used in Graston technique therapy. They are usually concave and convex shapes with rounded...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify four substances that inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication in cells

Researchers from the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) at Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin and the University of Bonn have examined the way in which SARS-CoV-2 reprograms the metabolism of the host cell in order to gain an overall advantage. According to their report in Nature Communications, the researchers were...
arxiv.org

Agile wide-field imaging with selective high resolution

Wide-field and high-resolution (HR) imaging is essential for various applications such as aviation reconnaissance, topographic mapping and safety monitoring. The existing techniques require a large-scale detector array to capture HR images of the whole field, resulting in high complexity and heavy cost. In this work, we report an agile wide-field imaging framework with selective high resolution that requires only two detectors. It builds on the statistical sparsity prior of natural scenes that the important targets locate only at small regions of interests (ROI), instead of the whole field. Under this assumption, we use a short-focal camera to image wide field with a certain low resolution, and use a long-focal camera to acquire the HR images of ROI. To automatically locate ROI in the wide field in real time, we propose an efficient deep-learning based multiscale registration method that is robust and blind to the large setting differences (focal, white balance, etc) between the two cameras. Using the registered location, the long-focal camera mounted on a gimbal enables real-time tracking of the ROI for continuous HR imaging. We demonstrated the novel imaging framework by building a proof-of-concept setup with only 1181 gram weight, and assembled it on an unmanned aerial vehicle for air-to-ground monitoring. Experiments show that the setup maintains 120$^{\circ}$ wide field-of-view (FOV) with selective 0.45$mrad$ instantaneous FOV.
Computersarxiv.org

Perceptually-inspired super-resolution of compressed videos

Spatial resolution adaptation is a technique which has often been employed in video compression to enhance coding efficiency. This approach encodes a lower resolution version of the input video and reconstructs the original resolution during decoding. Instead of using conventional up-sampling filters, recent work has employed advanced super-resolution methods based on convolutional neural networks (CNNs) to further improve reconstruction quality. These approaches are usually trained to minimise pixel-based losses such as Mean-Squared Error (MSE), despite the fact that this type of loss metric does not correlate well with subjective opinions. In this paper, a perceptually-inspired super-resolution approach (M-SRGAN) is proposed for spatial up-sampling of compressed video using a modified CNN model, which has been trained using a generative adversarial network (GAN) on compressed content with perceptual loss functions. The proposed method was integrated with HEVC HM 16.20, and has been evaluated on the JVET Common Test Conditions (UHD test sequences) using the Random Access configuration. The results show evident perceptual quality improvement over the original HM 16.20, with an average bitrate saving of 35.6% (Bjøntegaard Delta measurement) based on a perceptual quality metric, VMAF.
Softwarearxiv.org

An Image Forensic Technique Based on JPEG Ghosts

The unprecedented growth in the easy availability of photo-editing tools has endangered the power of digital this http URL image was supposed to be worth more than a thousand words,but now this can be said only if it can be authenticated orthe integrity of the image can be proved to be intact. In thispaper, we propose a digital image forensic technique for JPEG images. It can detect any forgery in the image if the forged portion called a ghost image is having a compression quality different from that of the cover image. It is based on resaving the JPEG image at different JPEG qualities, and the detection of the forged portion is maximum when it is saved at the same JPEG quality as the cover image. Also, we can precisely predictthe JPEG quality of the cover image by analyzing the similarity using Structural Similarity Index Measure (SSIM) or the energyof the images. The first maxima in SSIM or the first minima inenergy correspond to the cover image JPEG quality. We created adataset for varying JPEG compression qualities of the ghost and the cover images and validated the scalability of the experimental results.We also, experimented with varied attack scenarios, e.g. high-quality ghost image embedded in low quality of cover image,low-quality ghost image embedded in high-quality of cover image,and ghost image and cover image both at the same quality.The proposed method is able to localize the tampered portions accurately even for forgeries as small as 10x10 sized pixel blocks.Our technique is also robust against other attack scenarios like copy-move forgery, inserting text into image, rescaling (zoom-out/zoom-in) ghost image and then pasting on cover image.
Computersarxiv.org

Video Super-Resolution Transformer

Video super-resolution (VSR), with the aim to restore a high-resolution video from its corresponding low-resolution version, is a spatial-temporal sequence prediction problem. Recently, Transformer has been gaining popularity due to its parallel computing ability for sequence-to-sequence modeling. Thus, it seems to be straightforward to apply the vision Transformer to solve VSR. However, the typical block design of Transformer with a fully connected self-attention layer and a token-wise feed-forward layer does not fit well for VSR due to the following two reasons. First, the fully connected self-attention layer neglects to exploit the data locality because this layer relies on linear layers to compute attention maps. Second, the token-wise feed-forward layer lacks the feature alignment which is important for VSR since this layer independently processes each of the input token embeddings without any interaction among them. In this paper, we make the first attempt to adapt Transformer for VSR. Specifically, to tackle the first issue, we present a spatial-temporal convolutional self-attention layer with a theoretical understanding to exploit the locality information. For the second issue, we design a bidirectional optical flow-based feed-forward layer to discover the correlations across different video frames and also align features. Extensive experiments on several benchmark datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposed method. The code will be available at this https URL.