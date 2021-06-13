Cancel
Babylon’s Fall Details Revealed, Can Be Played Solo or Online; Coming to PS4, PS5, and PC

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix revealed new details about their PlatinumGames-codeveloped action title named Babylon’s Fall, in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. During gameplay, players can take control of various characters through fantasy-style levels. It was revealed that players can get through the game alone, but there is also 4-player online options. Further, it was revealed that the characters will take on a mission that never ends, even though there will be a narrative. However, players will fight through various flowers of enemies as they collect loot, and take on challenges.

