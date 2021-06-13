Babylon’s Fall Details Revealed, Can Be Played Solo or Online; Coming to PS4, PS5, and PC

Tribes of Midgard is a cooperative survival game where up to 10 players fiercely fight Giants during Ragnarök. The Asgardian Gods and the Giants of Jotunheim battle endlessly. Fed up with the constant trickery and deception of the Gods, the Giants have decided to invade Asgard. Much to the dismay of the Vikings of Midgard, the Giants must pass through their realm and regard humanity's impending destruction as a necessary casualty of war. Ragnarök, the death and rebirth of the nine realms, has begun. Yet not all is lost, for the resolute Viking warriors will defend the seeds of the world tree Yggdrasil that binds all realms and protect the Gods.