To break from June swoon, Cardinals need Martinez at his best after two of his worst starts

Arrieta (5-8) took the loss Saturday against the Marlins, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits across three innings. He fanned five and did not issue a walk. A fielding error by Kris Bryant helped set up a three-run first inning for Miami that was capped off by a two-run long ball by Adam Duvall. A Jose Lobaton passed ball assisted the Marlins in pushing a fourth run across in the second inning before a second two-run homer by Duvall gave Miami a 6-0 lead in the third. While his defense let him down a bit Saturday, the right-hander has now allowed four earned runs in consecutive shaky outings. He'll look to get his first win since May 25 when he takes the ball at some point during next weekend's series at Dodger Stadium.