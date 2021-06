You might have interacted with a human AI, also known as a chatbot, on a company website. This chatbot simulates a human-like experience and interacts with you via chat or text messages. The role of a chatbot in a company is to reduce human redundancy and use them to focus on core areas of business. Chatbots weren’t recognized a few years back, but today, they have become an indispensable part of any company. The objective of this blog is to help you understand the importance of chatbot for your customer support. Based on this blog, you can decide if you want to create a chatbot or not.