'Kevin Can F**K Himself' Star Eric Petersen Hopes Series Will Change Sitcoms for the Better (Exclusive)
AMC's new dark comedy Kevin Can F**K Himself highlights some big problems in the sitcom world, and star Eric Petersen hopes it can be an agent of change. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Petersen talked about how the show has changed his perspective on multi-cam sitcoms and what he wants to see in them going forward. Although Kevin Can F**K Himself takes shots at the genre, Petersen said he still loves it personally.popculture.com