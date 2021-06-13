Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Kevin Can F**K Himself' Star Eric Petersen Hopes Series Will Change Sitcoms for the Better (Exclusive)

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC's new dark comedy Kevin Can F**K Himself highlights some big problems in the sitcom world, and star Eric Petersen hopes it can be an agent of change. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Petersen talked about how the show has changed his perspective on multi-cam sitcoms and what he wants to see in them going forward. Although Kevin Can F**K Himself takes shots at the genre, Petersen said he still loves it personally.

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitcoms#Amc#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesamsnbc.com

In AMC’s ‘Kevin Can F— Himself,’ Annie Murphy shows how we ignored sitcom wives’ realities

AMC has been struggling for a nonzombie hit for nearly a decade, and its latest swing for the fences, “Kevin Can F— Himself,” is a combination of a little bit of everything from its dramas that were hits before that era. It’s got a decent dose of “Mad Men” in dismantling the middle-class American dream along with a surprising amount of desperate drug dealing in small-town suburbia à la “Breaking Bad.”
TV SeriesDigital Courier

‘Blindspotting’ as a Series, Adult Swim Rescues ‘Tuca & Bertie,’ ‘Kevin Can Bleep Himself,’ ‘Fear’ Finale

2018’s cult indie film Blindspotting becomes a series on Starz, focusing on female rather than male protagonists in Oakland, CA. The cult animated dramedy Tuca & Bertie lands on Adult Swim after Netflix cut it loose after one season. (Even streamers can cancel shows stupidly. It’s not just a network thing.) AMC+ gives its experimental sitcom/drama Kevin Can F**k Himself an early launch, while Fear the Walking Dead brings its sixth season to a no-doubt-violent conclusion.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Kevin Can F… Himself

Allison McRoberts is a prototypical sitcom wife who finally wakes up and revolts against her life. Getting a jump on next Sunday’s linear premiere on AMC—standard operating procedure for this streamer—Kevin is an audacious but not entirely successful collision of old-school sitcom (think Kevin Can Wait, only worse) and dark psychodrama. Schitt’s Creek’s wonderful Annie Murphy stars as Allison, the prototypical long-suffering sitcom TV wife who we follow offstage into a grim real world without bright lights or laugh tracks as she considers doing away with her grotesque lout of a man-child husband (Eric Petersen). Unfortunately for the viewer, once you catch on to the gimmick, you soon realize that poor Allison isn’t just stuck in a bad sitcom, she’s also living in a drab drama.
TV & VideosPosted by
Parade

Everything You Need to Know About Schitt’s Creek Star Annie Murphy’s New Dramedy, Kevin Can F— Himself

Quick: How many sitcoms about a doughy, dimwitted husband and his attractive, whipsmart wife can you name? Probably too many. If you’re ready to see that tired sitcom trope turned on its ear—or, more appropriately, stabbed through its neck—then you’re going to want to check out Kevin Can F— Himself, starring Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Annie Murphy as the weary wife who’s finally fed up with her old ball and chain.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles boss addresses couple's baby storyline

NCIS: Los Angeles viewers may not have to wait too long to see fan favourites Kensi Blye and Martin Deeks expand their family. The NCIS spin-off is considering whether or not to bring children into the mix for Kensi and Deeks, with showrunner R Scott Gemmill telling TVLine that the question of the couple falling pregnant or adopting a child has been "a big dilemma" for the writers' room.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

Annie Murphy Looks at Sitcoms Differently Since Working on ‘Kevin Can F Himself’

“I had the idea of a sitcom wife leaving her brightly-lit, laugh track living room with her funny husband and walking through a swinging door to the kitchen,” “Kevin Can F Himself” creator Valerie Armstrong told IndieWire. As the character crosses into the kitchen the audience sees that her once flawless makeup is now caked, her kitchen covered in water stains. Elements that, in a sitcom, are taboo.
TV SeriesComicBook

Walker Finds Himself In a Hostage Situation in This Clip From Tonight's Episode (Exclusive)

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at tonight's status quo-shattering episode of Walker, titled "Defend the Ranch." In the episode, which was originally set to be the season finale before the network ordered additional episode of the hit revival, Walker and his family are still reeling from the events of the previous episode's cliffhanger, and now with his family in danger, Walker finds himself face to face with some ghosts from his past -- with his family trapped in the crosshairs. In the clip above, he has to walk on thin ice to prevent his captors from doing something stupid.
TV Serieswmleader.com

Sweet Tooth Review: DC’s Netflix Series Is a Sweet, Hopeful Journey Through a Dystopian World (LatestLY Exclusive)

Sweet Tooth Review: Sweet Tooth is a fantasy drama television series that is based on the DC comic series of the same name written by Jeff Lemire. The series was developed for Netflix by Jim Mickle and stars Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie. It follows the story of Gus, a hybrid of a human and deer who sets out on a journey with Jepperd in order to find out about his origins. Sweet Tooth Season 1: Review, Cast, Streaming Date and Time of Christian Convery’s Series on Netflix!
CelebritiesPopculture

David Spade Nashville Stand-up Show Halted After Seizure

Comedian David Spade reportedly had to pause a performance at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium Wednesday when a member of the audience suffered a seizure. The Saturday Night Live star's performance was part of the 2021 Nashville Comedy Festival. Earlier this month, Spade was named one of the celebrity guest hosts for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, since host Chris Harrison has left the franchise.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

GUHH Star Tanice Simmons Has Some Words for the Baby Momma of Angela Simmons’ Ex

Angela Simmons ended things with Daniel Jacobs. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Angela Simmons admitted that it’s really hard for her to open up to the public about her love life. For years, many fans of the show have either been Team Bow Wow or Team Romeo. In the end, Angela’s friendship with Romeo Miller fizzled out. And he and Master P decided that it was time to leave the show. In fact, Master P said that GUHH had become way too much like “Love And Hip Hop.”