Riley homers, Smyly wins on birthday, Braves top Marlins 6-4

Drew Smyly will take the mound for Atlanta on Saturday, as the Braves look to extend their winning “streak” to three and keep the embers of their playoff hopes alive. Smyly has had a very rough reason, due in no small part to an inexplicable insistence to have him face the third time through the order, despite there being a solid sample of him struggling deeply the third time around. This tale is displayed quite clearly by his ERA splits, as his ERA the first time through the order is a solid 4.13. The second time through the order, it increases to 5.40, while it skyrockets to 9.58 the third time through the order. His FIP is actually similar in the second and third times through the order, although his xFIP fits the trend more cleanly.