I'm Camping In My 1996 Chevrolet Suburban For A Month. What Do You Want To Know?

By Elizabeth Blackstock
Jalopnik
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband and I just bought a house. We already planned on taking a month-long trip to various race tracks this summer. We are now aiming to save money. That means that, for that trip, we are going to be camping out of our beautiful, freshly-purchased 1996 Chevrolet Suburban. What do you want to know about the camping life?

