Some Tobagonians have been missing their appointments to receive their second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Dr Roxanne Mitchell, General Manager of Primary Care at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA), reminded people to keep track of their appointment date to ensure that they receive their second jab as scheduled. A schedule for the administration of second doses of the Sinopharm vaccines has been published, but the same has not been done for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.