Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Making an imprint on Africa: Flagstaffian casts wildlife tracks to help endangered species

By Sam McManis
Arizona Daily Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead-of-night thoughts, whether fleeting or fully formed, usually are well forgotten in the clarifying dawn. But when Cannon Winkler, then a student at the University of Arizona, awoke at 2 a.m. — “in a cold sweat,” he recalled — with an idea that came to him in that netherworld between dreaming and wakefulness, he roused himself from bed and scribbled his notion on a whiteboard before falling back to sleep.

azdailysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endangered Species#Wildlife Conservation#Flagstaffian#The University Of Arizona#South African#Dutch#The Walks Of Life#Walksoflifeart Com#The African Parks Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

Climate Helped Early Humans Leave Africa

An international research team led by Professor Dr. Frank Schäbitz, University of Cologne in Germany, has published in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment a climate reconstruction of the last 200,000 years for Ethiopia. This means that high-resolution data are now available for the period when early Homo sapiens, our ancestors, made their way from Africa to Europe and Asia.
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

‘Penguin Town’ Netflix Special Explores the Strange Life of Africa's Endangered Penguins

Each year, on the shores of South Africa, an invasion happens. Only, this invasion isn’t malicious or deadly, though it is decidedly inconvenient. The invaders? An endangered breed of African penguins who travel to South Africa in order to breed. Netflix’s new docuseries, Penguin Town, explores this modern-day March of the Penguins and sheds light on the plight of these unusually bold birds.
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Montana wildlife staff find crayfish with clam species clasped onto feet

LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Montana wildlife staff found a crayfish with native clams clamped to their feet, something they said they have never seen before. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Region 6 wrote in a Facebook post they received a report in May of what was thought to be invasive zebra mussels stuck on the feet of native crayfish in the East Fork Reservoir outside of Lewistown. However, when wildlife staff took a closer look at the crayfish they determined the species was actually pea clams, a species native to Montana.
AgricultureWCPO

Illegal plant poaching threatens endangered cactus species

BATIMORE, Md. — Inside the plant shop B. Willow, owner Liz Vayda carefully tends to her livelihood. “Plants are the basis of life,” she said. Yet, they’re also the basis of something else: a lucrative, illegal trade in plants poached from the wild, cacti and succulents, in particular. “If someone’s...
Animalsthebharatexpressnews.com

WATCH: Pangolin reintroduction project brings endangered species to life

Cape Town – Efforts to reintroduce and rehabilitate the world’s most trafficked mammal, the pangolin, were made possible by the Pangolin Reintroduction Project. The project was established by the African Pangolin Working Group, Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital and Phinda Private Reserve to revive the endangered species. Four pangolin conservation experts...
AnimalsEurekAlert

Poaching affects behavior of endangered capuchin monkeys in Brazilian biological reserve

A study conducted in the Una Biological Reserve in the state of Bahia, Brazil, shows that in a habitat with high hunting pressure the risk of predation has such a significant impact on the behavior of the Yellow-breasted capuchin monkey Sapajus xanthosternos that it even avoids areas offering an abundant supply of plant biomass and invertebrates, its main sources of food.
Petspcinvasion.com

Planet Zoo Africa Pack is out today, introducing five new species

Planet Zoo‘s latest update just dropped, bringing lots of new content with it. The Africa Pack introduces five new species to Planet Zoo, alongside over 180 scenery pieces. Additionally, it includes a never seen before timed scenario, set in a gorgeous oasis bazaar. It makes for an excellent opportunity for experienced Planet Zoo players to challenge themselves.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Shock Discovery Suggests Humans Were in The Americas 20,000 Years Earlier Than Thought

Coxcatlan Cave in Mexico's Tehuacan Valley is a time capsule like no other. Its dusty floor is a history book, its pages detailing thousands of years of food and technology of the land's inhabitants. Archaeologists from the US and Mexico have finally dug into its earliest chapter, using advanced dating techniques to determine the age of animal bones buried among the rock shelter's oldest layers. The results were astonishing, hinting at a human presence in the area as far back as 33,000 years ago – thousands of years before ice sheets stretched to their peak, and around 20,000 years earlier than currently...
Middle Eastjusticenewsflash.com

Egyptian breakthrough: Scanning the Great Pyramid will reveal the “secret” world of ancient civilizations | News

This 4,500-year-old pyramid is the oldest and largest of the three monuments on the Giza Plateau and is believed to be Pharaoh KhufuThe ScanPyramids project was launched to provide several non-invasive and non-destructive technologies to better understand its structure, construction process and technology. It made a breakthrough in 2016 when it discovered a previously unknown hole on the north side of the pyramid.
DesignTree Hugger

Colorful Endangered Species Win Youth Art Contest

From an American alligator to a green sea turtle, the winning subjects in the 2021 Saving Endangered Species Youth Art Contest are colorful depictions of species on the brink of devastation or those that have since recovered. The subjects are all animals or plants listed as endangered or threatened under...
Animalsbranding.news

Medicine and Emojis Highlight the Plight of Wildlife Species

Pangolins, reptiles, tigers, rhinos. Do you know what these animals are? Clearly, Not Your Medicine! Many wild species are illegally trafficked and one of the reasons people tend to consume wildlife products is because these are believed to have some medicinal or health value. Despite the lack of substantial scientific proof, many wildlife species are illegally traded for use as false remedies.
AnimalsPosted by
WTQR Q104.1

Two North Carolina Animals Added To 'Endangered Species' List

Two species in North Carolina just received a special designation. Both the Carolina madtom catfish and the Neuse River waterdog salamander have been listed under the Endangered Species Act, News Channel 12 reports. "The Endangered Species Act is the most effective tool available to save plants and animals from extinction,...
Animalswvik.org

Nahant Marsh Helping to Rebuild At Risk Species

Wednesday morning, four young Blanding's Turtles were released in the marsh. Nahant's Research Coordinator, Jimmy Wiebler, says they're considered "threatened" in Iowa, and "endangered" in Illinois - due to loss of habitat. "Compared with other turtle species they take a longer time to reach sexual maturity, to reproduce, so from...
Animalswpde.com

NC Catfish and Salamanders protected under Endangered Species Act

CRAVEN COUNTY — Protection for the Carolina madtom catfish and the Neuse River waterdog salamander has been finalized under the Endangered Species Act. “The Endangered Species Act is the most effective tool available to save plants and animals from extinction, so it’s good news that these special North Carolina creek critters now have the habitat safeguards they need to survive,” said Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity.
Sacramento, CANew York Post

Scientists saving endangered salmon get help from gene-slicing tool

ANTIOCH, California, June 7 – A gene-editing tool that has led to new cancer therapies and a rapid test for COVID-19 is now helping scientists find endangered species of salmon in the San Francisco Bay. The CRISPR-based Sherlock tool can identify four types of Chinook salmon, including Sacramento winter-run and...