Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter agreed to restructure his contract and will attend this week's minicamp and will be at training camp on time. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings could go from having one of the worst defensive lines in the NFL to having one of the best with the additions of Hunter, Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson and Sheldon Richardson. Jim says Hunter gives them a presence as a pass rusher and both Pierce and Tomlinson will help with their run defense.