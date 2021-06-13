Apple Stores to Drop Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Customers This Week

Apple apparently wants to loosen the mask requirement in its US stores soon: The company is expected to allow vaccinated people to enter the sales rooms again without a mask, as the financial news agency does Bloomberg reported with reference to informed persons. It is said that employees in the shops will still have to wear masks for the time being. The employees are also not expected to check the vaccination status of customers. It remains unclear for the time being whether this will be checked in another way, for example at the entrance.