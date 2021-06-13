Cancel
Apple Stores to Drop Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Customers This Week

techinvestornews.com
 10 days ago

Apple will no longer require vaccinated customers to wear masks inside their retail stores in the U.S, a major shift in policy compared to last month, according to Bloomberg. The new change, expected to go into effect on Tuesday, will no longer require customers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks inside Apple Stores in the United States. Bloomberg notes that Apple has been informing retail leaders and staff of the change, noting that employees will continue to be required to wear masks.

#Apple Stores
