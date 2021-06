It’s spring in the US, and that means it’s time for the flowers to bloom, the days to get longer, and a certain Cupertino-based tech giant to tighten their privacy controls. All kidding aside, if it feels like Apple focusing more intensely on privacy is something that happens every year, it’s because it is. Over the last five years, nearly every edition of the company’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) has showcased new efforts by Apple to provide users with more transparency into how their personal data is being used and more control over their own unique user experience.