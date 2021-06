Following Apple’s online WWDC 2021 keynote, the company has started uploading various developer videos and labs for everyone to watch and considering we had Divinity Original Sin 2 for iPad revealed in one of these at WWDC before, I was curious to see what this year’s gaming-related videos would have. Apple’s ‘Tap into virtual and physical game controllers’ video from Nat Brown (Game Technologies Engineering at Apple) has been excellent to watch. Nat goes over details on how developers can adapt their interfaces to each controller’s icons and how adding controller support helps in general. The highlights for me in this video are towards the end where he mentions one new capture feature coming in iOS 15 and then with how developers can use Sony’s DualSense controller adaptive triggers. Beyond that, I’m hoping more developers look into supporting both Xbox and PlayStation button prompts since I own controllers from both platforms. This is also addressed in the video which is worth watching if you play on iOS and iPadOS with a controller.