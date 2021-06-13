Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

This week’s Apple trading strategies (6/14-6/18)

techinvestornews.com
 10 days ago

A place for Apple traders and investors to share their best ideas. (This one features a rare Rod Hall video.) To get things rolling, here’s Goldman Sachs’ Rod Hall making his first public appearance after the Sell he put on Apple last year went famously bad. [See How does Goldman Sachs’ Apple analyst still have a job?] “We get things wrong once in a while and, um, we took our lumps on that one.”

www.techinvestornews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Strategies#Sell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Market Down? Here's 1 Stock to Own for the Long Term

Anyone who's invested in stocks over the past year knows that dramatic fluctuations are all too common. Just last year, the S&P 500 crashed as the world started shutting down in response to the coronavirus pandemic -- before roaring back in the coming months to nearly double its pandemic lows today. Certainly, the true value of companies doesn't change that much in such a short period of time. But being able to stomach volatility is the price we pay in order to achieve long-term gains.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Davinci Coin Trading 6% Lower This Week (DAC)

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Davinci Coin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Davinci Coin has a market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsthebharatexpressnews.com

Goldman Sachs reportedly started trading on JPMorgan’s repo blockchain

After six months of studying JPMorgan Chase’s custom blockchain service for the repo markets, Goldman Sachs began trading on the platform. Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs’ global markets division, confirmed the first transaction dated June 17 in an interview, Bloomberg reported. In trading, Goldman Sachs...
StocksInvestorPlace

The Big Investment Trend You’re All Missing

The Nasdaq closing at its best level ever and the S&P 500 almost there would normally be the big news of the day. I’m talking about Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell below $30,000 for the first time in a while and even moved negative for the year. It has bounced back quickly (at least so far), and in yesterday’s new episode of MoneyLine we talked about the long-term plan when it comes to not just Bitcoin but cryptocurrencies in general.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Full Truck Alliance stock set to start trading as company raised $1.56 billion in IPO

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set to go public Tuesday, the China-based digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers raised $1.56 billion in its initial public offering. The company sold 82.5 million American depositary shares in the IPO, which priced at $19 per ADS, at the top of the expected range of between $17 and $19 per ADS. Each ADS represented 20 ordinary shares. With 21.73 billion ordinary shares outstanding, the IPO pricing values the company at about $20.64 billion. The stock is expected to start trading Tuesday on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "YMM." Morgan Stanley, CICC and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters. For the quarter to March 31, the company recorded a net loss of RMB197.0 million ($30.2 million) on revenue of RMB867.2 million ($132.9 million), after a loss of RMB63.3 million on revenue of RMB438.6 million in the same period a year ago. The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has edged up 0.6% over the past three months, while the iShares MSCI China ETF has lost 5.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.2%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons This Value Stock Is Ready to Grow Again

Leaving the lounging to its customers, well-known furniture maker La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is emerging from the tail end of the COVID-19 lockdowns with a surge of orders, sales, and growth. Even though its stock price took an 11.7% hit after its latest earnings report on June 15 (the drop was possibly...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Many investors don't think they can start investing with just $100. After all, a single share of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) costs about $130, while one share of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) costs nearly $3,500. That was certainly the case when I started investing many years ago, when brokers scoffed at the notion of...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Biggest moves at noon stocks: DoorDash, MicroStrategy, ZipRecruiter and more

Find out which companies are making the midday headlines. DoorDash – Shares of DoorDash rose about 5% after the food delivery company announced a partnership with Albertsons for same-day grocery delivery to nearly 2,000 stores. “By leveraging our extensive logistics network and Albertsons’ wide selection of fresh groceries, we are creating a one-stop shop for customers to access all the essentials they need, delivered to their doorstep within an hour. », Fuad Hannon, responsible for new verticals. at DoorDash, said in a press release.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Ziprecruiter Stock Pops After Slew of Fresh Analyst Coverage

The shares of Ziprecruiter Inc (NYSE:ZIP) are up 4.2% to trade at $22.16 at last check, after at least five brokerage firms initiated coverage on the security this morning. For one, J.P. Morgan Securities started with a "neutral" rating, as well as a $24 price target, noting it expects revenue growth driven by a strong job market after Covid-19. Raymond James was even more optimistic, beginning with a "strong buy" rating and a $36 price target, as it cheered ZIP's leadership position in a recruiting market that is shifting online. Echoing this, William Blair and Evercore started with an "outperform" rating, while Goldman Sachs initiated with a "buy."
Stocksinvesting.com

Amazon, CureVac Rise Premarket; Coinbase Global Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, June 21th. Please refresh for updates. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock rose 0.2% after the e-commerce giant started its two-day Prime Day, a sales event which generated $10.4 billion in gross merchandise sales last year. Raven (NASDAQ:RAVN) Industries stock rose over 48%...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Biotech Penny Stocks That Are Vastly Superior Investments to Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), in many ways, is at the epicenter of the cryptocurrency craze. Its price appreciated by a staggering 12,000% during just the first five months of 2021. The probability that this star of the cryptocurrency world will keep churning higher, however, appears to be slim at this point. In fact, Dogecoin's price has fallen by more than 58% from its recent highs, implying that the rampant enthusiasm that drove the coin's price through the roof earlier this year may be waning, perhaps for good.
Currenciesbitcoinmarketjournal.com

Bitcoin FUD Dampens Price to Start the Week

One thing is for certain, there’s no shortage of bad news to accompany today’s price action. Over the weekend, sell-side analysts from Goldman Sachs put out a 60-page hit piece on the crypto markets, in which they stated that they understand the value of Web 3.0, but don’t see a place for any of the current top cryptocurrencies in their clients’ portfolios.
Stocksinvesting.com

Buy the Dip in These 2 Tech Mega-Cap Stocks

Tech stocks are making a stellar comeback following their plunge earlier this year. Because the demand for advanced software is rising amid the fourth industrial revolution, we think mega-cap stocks Oracle (ORCL) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) are poised to deliver handsome returns in the coming months. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.The technology industry has been attracting renewed investor interest thanks to continuing digitization of virtually every industry, and the large-scale adoption of hybrid work structures. Following an extended tech sell-off earlier this year, rejuvenated investor optimism last week drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite to its all-time high.
RetailSafe Haven

The Year Of The Retail Investor Keeps Getting Bigger

Retail investors will have their say on the stock market this year, and the recent GameStop and AMC Entertainment stock squeezes were only the beginning. According to JPMorgan’s global markets strategist, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, retail investors have invested nearly $500 billion into equity funds this year, as cited by Business Insider.
RetailUS News and World Report

Turkish Online Retailer Hepsiburada Launches IPO Roadshow on NASDAQ

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada launched a roadshow for its initial public offering of 54.74 million class B shares on NASDAQ, the company said on Wednesday. In a statement, the company said the IPO price is expected to be between $11-$13 per share and Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan...