Q: My desktop, which has Windows 10, intermittently doesn’t connect, via Wi-Fi, to the internet. We have a new CenturyLink router. I’m usually able to force the connection through the Network Settings. I’ve tried rebooting and sometimes that works. Recently, though, it doesn’t connect at all, no matter how many times I reboot or try to connect via the network settings. I keep clicking the Connect Automatically box, but that doesn’t work. Your most recent column in The Seattle Times mentions updating the drivers but I don’t see anything in the device manager. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.